Avalon FM50

Fetal monitor

Avalon FM series fetal and maternal monitors are Philips first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse to measure fetal & maternal heart rates separately, enhancing diagnostic confidence.

Features
Extensive fetal parameters
For more complex cases, the Avalon FM40 and FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and Sp02.

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
The Avalon FM 40 and FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.

Large, intuitive color display
The luminous color display has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.

Triplet monitoring option
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.

Reliability features
With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of continuous data with a backup memory, battery operation, and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.

Smart transducers
The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.

Variety of readings
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement; and an extensive set of internal fetal parameters such as direct fetal heart rate and uterine pressure. Maternal SpO2 monitoring is included as standard.

Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification and allows automated maternal pulse detection via the Toco MP transducer without the need to monitor maternal SpO2 or ECG separately.

External touch display option
The optional external touch display gives caregivers flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.

  • Extensive fetal parameters
  • IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
  • Large, intuitive color display
  • Triplet monitoring option
For more complex cases, the Avalon FM40 and FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and Sp02.

The Avalon FM 40 and FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.

The luminous color display has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.

Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.

With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of continuous data with a backup memory, battery operation, and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.

The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.

This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement; and an extensive set of internal fetal parameters such as direct fetal heart rate and uterine pressure. Maternal SpO2 monitoring is included as standard.

Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification and allows automated maternal pulse detection via the Toco MP transducer without the need to monitor maternal SpO2 or ECG separately.

The optional external touch display gives caregivers flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.

Avalon CL in action

  • avaloncl image

    Avalon CL - A moving birth experience for mom, for baby, for you. View this video to see how Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and Heidelberg Hospital are allowing expectant moms to stand, sit, walk, and take a relaxing shower or bath during labor.

     

    Download the brochure for more details>

  • avalon n 2

     

    Thanks to the wireless capabilities of the Avalon CL maternal and fetal heart monitoring solution, mothers can move around freely and caregivers can access patient information remotely. Watch this video to see how the Burnside Hospital in Australia delivers a new birthing experience for mothers, OB clinicians and nurses.

    Brochure

    Brochure

    Brochure

    Specifications

    General
    General
    Care stage
    • Intrapartum
    Patient type
    • Fetal and maternal
    Readings
    Readings
    NST timer
    • Standard
    NST trace interpretation (optional)
    • Up to three Fetal Heart Rates (FHR)
    Interfaces
    Interfaces
    PS/2 interfaces
    • Optional
    System interface (optional)
    • Serial, LAN
    Video out interface
    • Optional
    Rear interface for Avalon CTS
    • Standard
    Weight
    Weight
    Weight of system
    • &lt;19.8 lbs/&lt;9.0 kg
    Parameters
    Parameters
    External fetal parameters
    • US/Toco
    Twin capability
    • Standard
    Triplets capability
    • Optional
    Internal fetal parameters
    • DECG, IUP
    Maternal parameters
    • Pulse, MECG, NIBP, SpO2
    Smart Pulse technology
    • Standard
    Cross channel verification
    • Standard
    Fetal movement profile
    • Standard
    Waveforms
    Waveforms
    Waveforms displayed
    • DECG, MECG
    Display
    Display
    Monitor screen display
    • 6.5 in/16.51 cm
    Touchscreen operation
    • Standard
    Data storage
    Data storage
    Data buffer
    • Up to one hour(s)
    General
    General
    Care stage
    • Intrapartum
    Patient type
    • Fetal and maternal
    Readings
    Readings
    NST timer
    • Standard
    NST trace interpretation (optional)
    • Up to three Fetal Heart Rates (FHR)
    Interfaces
    Interfaces
    PS/2 interfaces
    • Optional
    System interface (optional)
    • Serial, LAN
    Video out interface
    • Optional
    Rear interface for Avalon CTS
    • Standard
    Weight
    Weight
    Weight of system
    • &lt;19.8 lbs/&lt;9.0 kg
    Parameters
    Parameters
    External fetal parameters
    • US/Toco
    Twin capability
    • Standard
    Triplets capability
    • Optional
    Internal fetal parameters
    • DECG, IUP
    Maternal parameters
    • Pulse, MECG, NIBP, SpO2
    Smart Pulse technology
    • Standard
    Cross channel verification
    • Standard
    Fetal movement profile
    • Standard
    Waveforms
    Waveforms
    Waveforms displayed
    • DECG, MECG
    Display
    Display
    Monitor screen display
    • 6.5 in/16.51 cm
    Touchscreen operation
    • Standard
    Data storage
    Data storage
    Data buffer
    • Up to one hour(s)

