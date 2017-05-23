Search terms

Ingenia 3.0T Circular Edition

MR System

At the forefront of clinical excellence - Diagnostic confidence, explore advanced applications, and generate the productivity required to meet today’s healthcare challenges with the Ingenia 3.0T. Through dStream, Ingenia delivers premium image quality with digital clarity and speed – and with iPatient¹, it provides patient-centric imaging, from patient set-up to image result.

Differentiate your practice by using the advanced functionality and power of 3.0T for emerging neuro, oncology, and other applications.

Differentiate your practice by using the advanced functionality and power of 3.0T for emerging neuro, oncology, and other applications.

Differentiate your practice by using the advanced functionality and power of 3.0T for emerging neuro, oncology, and other applications.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR² and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR² and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR² and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.

Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.

Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
dStream digital broadband technology delivers up to 40% more SNR² due to digitization at the patient. Helping you confidently perform highly advanced neuro, as well as fast-growing body and cardiac exams.

dStream digital broadband technology delivers up to 40% more SNR² due to digitization at the patient. Helping you confidently perform highly advanced neuro, as well as fast-growing body and cardiac exams.

dStream digital broadband technology delivers up to 40% more SNR² due to digitization at the patient. Helping you confidently perform highly advanced neuro, as well as fast-growing body and cardiac exams.
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput¹.

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput¹.

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput¹.
Enhance image uniformity, contrast, and consistency, and speed up scanning for cardiac, breast, spine, and other exams with MultiTransmit 4D.

Enhance image uniformity, contrast, and consistency, and speed up scanning for cardiac, breast, spine, and other exams with MultiTransmit 4D.

Enhance image uniformity, contrast, and consistency, and speed up scanning for cardiac, breast, spine, and other exams with MultiTransmit 4D.
Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDixon and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.

Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDixon and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.

Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDixon and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
Accommodate obese and fragile patients with ease in the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system.

Accommodate obese and fragile patients with ease in the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system.

Accommodate obese and fragile patients with ease in the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system.
ScanWise Implant allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.

Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.

Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Differentiate your practice by using the advanced functionality and power of 3.0T for emerging neuro, oncology, and other applications.

Differentiate your practice by using the advanced functionality and power of 3.0T for emerging neuro, oncology, and other applications.

Differentiate your practice by using the advanced functionality and power of 3.0T for emerging neuro, oncology, and other applications.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR² and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR² and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR² and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.

Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.

Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
dStream digital broadband technology delivers up to 40% more SNR² due to digitization at the patient. Helping you confidently perform highly advanced neuro, as well as fast-growing body and cardiac exams.

dStream digital broadband technology delivers up to 40% more SNR² due to digitization at the patient. Helping you confidently perform highly advanced neuro, as well as fast-growing body and cardiac exams.

dStream digital broadband technology delivers up to 40% more SNR² due to digitization at the patient. Helping you confidently perform highly advanced neuro, as well as fast-growing body and cardiac exams.
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput¹.

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput¹.

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput¹.
Enhance image uniformity, contrast, and consistency, and speed up scanning for cardiac, breast, spine, and other exams with MultiTransmit 4D.

Enhance image uniformity, contrast, and consistency, and speed up scanning for cardiac, breast, spine, and other exams with MultiTransmit 4D.

Enhance image uniformity, contrast, and consistency, and speed up scanning for cardiac, breast, spine, and other exams with MultiTransmit 4D.
Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDixon and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.

Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDixon and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.

Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDixon and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
Accommodate obese and fragile patients with ease in the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system.

Accommodate obese and fragile patients with ease in the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system.

Accommodate obese and fragile patients with ease in the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system.
ScanWise Implant allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.

Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.

Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Specifications

Site Planning
Site Planning
Total gantry installed weight
  • ≤ 5800 kg
Minimum siting requirement
  • 30 m²
Resolution parameters
Resolution parameters
Max scan matrix
  • 1024 (2048 optional)
Highest in-plane resolution
  • 5 µm
Max. number of slices
  • 1024
iPatient efficiency assistance
iPatient efficiency assistance
SmartStart
  • Yes
SmartSelect
  • Yes
SmartExam (optional)
  • Yes
SmartLine (package dependent)
  • Yes
SmartLink (package dependent)
  • Yes
dStream workflow
dStream workflow
FlexCoverage Posterior coil
  • Yes
FlexCoverage Anterior coils (optional)
  • Yes
FlexConnect connectors
  • Yes
FlexTrak tabletop
  • Yes
FlexCaddy coil storage (optional)
  • Yes
FlexTrak patient transport system (optional)
  • Yes
FlexTrak Mammo mammography solution (optional)
  • Yes
Patient environment
Patient environment
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Flare on both ends
  • Yes
Tunnel diameter at both ends
  • 95 cm
Maximum weight capacity
  • 250 kg (550 lbs)
Patient transport system (optional)
  • FlexTrak
Wireless patient physiological synchronization
  • Yes
Various acoustic noise reduction solutions
  • Yes
RF Transmit
RF Transmit
Parallel RF transmission
  • Yes
Number of independent RF amplifiers
  • 2
Output power
  • 2 × 18 kW
Omega HP gradients
Omega HP gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 45 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 200 T/m/s
Xtend Magnet System
Xtend Magnet System
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Magnet weight
  • 4600 kg
Maximum FOV
  • 55 cm
Typical homogeneity at 45 cm DSV
  • ≤ 1.1 ppm
HeliumSave technology
  • (Zero boil-off) Yes
Cryogen boil-off rate under regular scanning conditions
  • 0 l/hr
dStream RF receive
dStream RF receive
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Inside the coil
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
  • Fully digital
Signal chain from coil electronics to connector
  • Digital
Signal chain from connector to magnet
  • Digital
Signal chain from magnet to reconstructor
  • Digital
  • ¹. Premium Image Quality (IQ) defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller
  • ². Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non digital/dStream system

