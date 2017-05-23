Push your 3.0T system with dStream to new frontiers in neurofunctional exams. This coil is designed to provide high resolution volumetric imaging of the cortex while maintaining excellent signal to noise in the center of the brain. Pathway for EEG leads is provided through outlet at the top of the coil.
