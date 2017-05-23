The Respironics V60 ventilator is a microprocessor-controlled, bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) ventilatory assist system that provides noninvasive positive pressure ventilation (NPPV) and invasive ventilatory support for spontaneously breathing adult and pediatric patients.
Advanced NIV with our patented Auto-Trak technology
Auto-Trak technology is designed to address the specific challenges of noninvasive ventilation. By providing auto-adaptive leak compensation, inspiratory triggering, and expiratory cycling, Auto-Trak delivers optimal synchrony in the face of dynamic leak and changing patient demand. Hospital modes and options include: AVAPS, PCV, CPAP with C-Flex, PPV and Auto-Trak Plus.
Automatic Mask Calibration
Save time with automatic mask calibration
We support your NIV efforts by increasing the speed and ease of treatment initiation. V60’s pre-defined settings for Philips Respironics hospital masks help you save time. You select the setting, and the V60 automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.
Flexible
Flexible, easy, upgradeable
Designed to include pediatric use and equipped with several modes, the V60 allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients. The high-resolution touchscreen makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation. The internal 6-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport. And, Respi-Link* allows you to upgrade via the internet.
*Not available in all markets
Automatic Mask Calibration
Save time with automatic mask calibration
We support your NIV efforts by increasing the speed and ease of treatment initiation. V60’s pre-defined settings for Philips Respironics hospital masks help you save time. You select the setting, and the V60 automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.
Flexible
Flexible, easy, upgradeable
Designed to include pediatric use and equipped with several modes, the V60 allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients. The high-resolution touchscreen makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation. The internal 6-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport. And, Respi-Link* allows you to upgrade via the internet.
*Not available in all markets
