The Respironics V60 ventilator is a microprocessor-controlled, bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) ventilatory assist system that provides noninvasive positive pressure ventilation (NPPV) and invasive ventilatory support for spontaneously breathing adult and pediatric patients.

Features
Advanced NIV with our patented Auto-Trak technology

Auto-Trak technology is designed to address the specific challenges of noninvasive ventilation. By providing auto-adaptive leak compensation, inspiratory triggering, and expiratory cycling, Auto-Trak delivers optimal synchrony in the face of dynamic leak and changing patient demand. Hospital modes and options include: AVAPS, PCV, CPAP with C-Flex, PPV and Auto-Trak Plus.

Auto-Trak technology is designed to address the specific challenges of noninvasive ventilation. By providing auto-adaptive leak compensation, inspiratory triggering, and expiratory cycling, Auto-Trak delivers optimal synchrony in the face of dynamic leak and changing patient demand. Hospital modes and options include: AVAPS, PCV, CPAP with C-Flex, PPV and Auto-Trak Plus.

Auto-Trak technology is designed to address the specific challenges of noninvasive ventilation. By providing auto-adaptive leak compensation, inspiratory triggering, and expiratory cycling, Auto-Trak delivers optimal synchrony in the face of dynamic leak and changing patient demand. Hospital modes and options include: AVAPS, PCV, CPAP with C-Flex, PPV and Auto-Trak Plus.
Save time with automatic mask calibration

We support your NIV efforts by increasing the speed and ease of treatment initiation. V60’s pre-defined settings for Philips Respironics hospital masks help you save time. You select the setting, and the V60 automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.

We support your NIV efforts by increasing the speed and ease of treatment initiation. V60’s pre-defined settings for Philips Respironics hospital masks help you save time. You select the setting, and the V60 automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.

We support your NIV efforts by increasing the speed and ease of treatment initiation. V60’s pre-defined settings for Philips Respironics hospital masks help you save time. You select the setting, and the V60 automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.
Flexible, easy, upgradeable

Designed to include pediatric use and equipped with several modes, the V60 allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients. The high-resolution touchscreen makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation. The internal 6-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport. And, Respi-Link* allows you to upgrade via the internet. *Not available in all markets

Designed to include pediatric use and equipped with several modes, the V60 allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients. The high-resolution touchscreen makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation. The internal 6-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport. And, Respi-Link* allows you to upgrade via the internet. *Not available in all markets

Designed to include pediatric use and equipped with several modes, the V60 allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients. The high-resolution touchscreen makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation. The internal 6-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport. And, Respi-Link* allows you to upgrade via the internet. *Not available in all markets
Save time with automatic mask calibration

We support your NIV efforts by increasing the speed and ease of treatment initiation. V60’s pre-defined settings for Philips Respironics hospital masks help you save time. You select the setting, and the V60 automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.

We support your NIV efforts by increasing the speed and ease of treatment initiation. V60’s pre-defined settings for Philips Respironics hospital masks help you save time. You select the setting, and the V60 automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.

We support your NIV efforts by increasing the speed and ease of treatment initiation. V60’s pre-defined settings for Philips Respironics hospital masks help you save time. You select the setting, and the V60 automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.
Flexible, easy, upgradeable

Designed to include pediatric use and equipped with several modes, the V60 allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients. The high-resolution touchscreen makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation. The internal 6-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport. And, Respi-Link* allows you to upgrade via the internet. *Not available in all markets

Designed to include pediatric use and equipped with several modes, the V60 allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients. The high-resolution touchscreen makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation. The internal 6-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport. And, Respi-Link* allows you to upgrade via the internet. *Not available in all markets

Designed to include pediatric use and equipped with several modes, the V60 allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients. The high-resolution touchscreen makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation. The internal 6-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport. And, Respi-Link* allows you to upgrade via the internet. *Not available in all markets
Electrical
Electrical
AC voltage
  • 100 to 240 VAC
AC frequency
  • 50 to 60 Hz
AC power
  • 300 V·A
Battery operating time
  • 6 hours in normal conditions
General
General
Oxygen inlet pressure range
  • 276 to 600 kPa (40 to 87 psig)
Weight with optional battery
  • 10.9 kg (24 lb)
Weight without optional battery
  • 10.0 kg (22 lb)
Dimensions
  • 33.7 cm H x 39.4 cm W x 42.9 cm D (13.3"H x 15.5" W x 16.5" D)
Alarm adjustable range
Alarm adjustable range
Hi Rate (hi respiratory rate alarm)
  • 5 - 90 beats per minute
Lo Rate (low respiratory rate alarm)
  • 1 - 89 beats per minute
Hi Vr (high tidal volume alarm)
  • 200 - 3,500 ml
Lo Vr (low tidal volume alarm)
  • OFF - 1,500 ml
HIP (high inspiratory pressure alarm)
  • 5 - 50 cm H₂O
LIP (low inspiratory pressure alarm)
  • OFF, 1 - 40 cm H₂O
LIP T (low inspiratory pressure delay time)
  • 5 - 60 s
Lo VE (low minute ventilation alarm)
  • OFF, 0.1 - 991 /min
Waveform window
Waveform window
Pressure waveform
  • 0 - 50 cm H₂O
Flow waveform
  • 240-2401 /min BTPS
Volume waveform
  • 0 - 3,500 ml BTPS
Patient Data
Patient Data
Breath phase/trigger indicator
  • Spontaneous, Timed, Exhale
PIP
  • 0 to 50 cm H₂O
Patient/total leak
  • 0 to 200 l/min BTPS
Patient Trigger
  • 0 to 100 %
Respiratory Rate
  • 0 to 90 beats per minute
Ti/Ttot
  • 0 to 91 %
Minute volume
  • 0 to 99.0 l/min BTPS
Tidal volume
  • 0 to 3000 ml BTPS
Patient types
Patient types
Suitability
  • Pediatric (≥ 20 kg) and Adult
Settings
Settings
C-Flex
  • Off, 1 to 3
IPAP
  • 4 to 40 cm H₂O
CPAP
  • 4 to 25 cm H₂O
EPAP
  • 4 to 25 cm H₂O
Max P (PPV maximum pressure limit)
  • 5 to 40 cm H₂O
Max P (AVAPS maximum IPAP)
  • 6 to 40 cm H₂O
Inspiratory time
  • 0.30 to 3.00 s
Min P (AVAPS minimum IPAP)
  • 5 to 30 cm H₂O
Oxygen percentage
  • 21 to 100 %
Ramp time
  • Off, 5 to 45 minute(s)
Respiratory rate
  • 4 to 60 beats per minute
Rise time
  • 1 to 5
Triggering and cycling
  • Auto-adaptive (Auto-Trak) or Auto-Trak Plus (optional). Trigger: normal, +1 to +7. Cycle: -2, -1, normal, +1 to +6
AVAPS target tidal volume
  • 200 to 2000 ml BTPS
Max E
  • 0 to 100 cm H₂O/l
Max R
  • 0 to 50 cm H₂Ol/s
PPV%
  • 0 to 100 %
Max V (PPV maximum volume limit)
  • 200 to 3500 ml
