Visions PV .014P RX

Digital IVUS catheter

The Visions PV .014P RX digital IVUS catheter has a 55% stiffer shaft than Eagle Eye Platinum and PV .014P digital IVUS catheters to facilitate greater pushability while preserving the equivalent level of trackability.¹ IVUS provides detailed and accurate assessment of lumen size, vessel size, plaque morphology and key anatomical landmarks.

Features
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and aids in disease diagnosis.

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and aids in disease diagnosis.

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and aids in disease diagnosis.
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and aids in disease diagnosis.
Helps with intervention decisions
Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness, and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.

Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness, and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.

Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness, and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.
Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness, and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.
Helps confirm treatment results
IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.

IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.

IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.
IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.
Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab
VH IVUS imaging provides a colorized tissue map of plaque composition with automated lumen and vessel measurements. VH IVUS technology uses advanced, proprietary spectral analysis techniques to classify plaque into 4 tissue types with 93-97% accuracy. *, ²

VH IVUS imaging provides a colorized tissue map of plaque composition with automated lumen and vessel measurements. VH IVUS technology uses advanced, proprietary spectral analysis techniques to classify plaque into 4 tissue types with 93-97% accuracy. *, ²

VH IVUS imaging provides a colorized tissue map of plaque composition with automated lumen and vessel measurements. VH IVUS technology uses advanced, proprietary spectral analysis techniques to classify plaque into 4 tissue types with 93-97% accuracy. *, ²
VH IVUS imaging provides a colorized tissue map of plaque composition with automated lumen and vessel measurements. VH IVUS technology uses advanced, proprietary spectral analysis techniques to classify plaque into 4 tissue types with 93-97% accuracy. *, ²
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery, and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery, and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery, and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery, and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
  • IVUS helps with disease assessment
  • Helps with intervention decisions
  • Helps confirm treatment results
  • Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and aids in disease diagnosis.

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and aids in disease diagnosis.

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and aids in disease diagnosis.
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and aids in disease diagnosis.
Helps with intervention decisions
Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness, and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.

Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness, and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.

Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness, and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.
Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness, and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.
Helps confirm treatment results
IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.

IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.

IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.
IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.
Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab
VH IVUS imaging provides a colorized tissue map of plaque composition with automated lumen and vessel measurements. VH IVUS technology uses advanced, proprietary spectral analysis techniques to classify plaque into 4 tissue types with 93-97% accuracy. *, ²

VH IVUS imaging provides a colorized tissue map of plaque composition with automated lumen and vessel measurements. VH IVUS technology uses advanced, proprietary spectral analysis techniques to classify plaque into 4 tissue types with 93-97% accuracy. *, ²

VH IVUS imaging provides a colorized tissue map of plaque composition with automated lumen and vessel measurements. VH IVUS technology uses advanced, proprietary spectral analysis techniques to classify plaque into 4 tissue types with 93-97% accuracy. *, ²
VH IVUS imaging provides a colorized tissue map of plaque composition with automated lumen and vessel measurements. VH IVUS technology uses advanced, proprietary spectral analysis techniques to classify plaque into 4 tissue types with 93-97% accuracy. *, ²
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery, and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery, and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery, and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery, and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.

Specifications

Technical specifications
Technical specifications
Minimum guide catheter
  • 5 F (I.D. ≥ .056”)
Maximum guide wire
  • 0.014”
Maximum imaging diameter
  • 20 mm
Working length
  • 150 cm
Frequency
  • 20 MHz
  • 1. Data on file
  • 2. Nair A, Margolis M, Kuban B, Vince D. Automated Coronary Plaque Characterisation with Intravascular Ultrasound Backscatter: Ex Vivo Validation. EuroIntervention. 2007; 3: 113-120
  • * Safety and effectiveness of VH IVUS for use in the characterization of vascular lesions and tissue types has not been established
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.

