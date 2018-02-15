The Visions PV .014P RX digital IVUS catheter has a 55% stiffer shaft than Eagle Eye Platinum and PV .014P digital IVUS catheters to facilitate greater pushability while preserving the equivalent level of trackability.¹ IVUS provides detailed and accurate assessment of lumen size, vessel size, plaque morphology and key anatomical landmarks.
IVUS helps with disease assessment
|Minimum guide catheter
|
|Maximum guide wire
|
|Maximum imaging diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Frequency
|
|Minimum guide catheter
|
|Maximum guide wire
|
|Minimum guide catheter
|
|Maximum guide wire
|
|Maximum imaging diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Frequency
|
As an adjunct to conventional angiographic interventions, the Visions PV .035 digital IVUS catheter evaluates vascular morphology in blood vessels and provides cross-sectional imaging of these vessels. With a 90 cm length and 60 mm max imaging diameter for 0.035” guide wire interventional procedures, the device aids in peripheral artery disease diagnosis and venous disease and guides clinicians toward the correct therapy for the patient’s unique needs.
As an adjunct to conventional angiographic interventions, the Visions PV .018 digital IVUS catheter evaluates vascular morphology in blood vessels and provides cross-sectional imaging of these vessels. With a 135 cm working length and 24 mm max imaging diameter for 0.018” guide wire interventional procedures, the device aids in peripheral artery disease diagnosis and guides clinicians toward the correct therapy for the patient’s unique needs.
The Core precision guided therapy systems offer the choice of imaging and physiology on a single integrated platform.¹ Core helps provide clarity in your approach, confidence in your decisions, and convenience in your diagnostic and interventional workflows.
Core Mobile is designed to power the future of precision guided therapy and offers the choice of imaging and physiology on a single mobile platform.¹ Core Mobile also provides clarity in your approach and confidence in your results by offering additional information during the diagnostic phase, assisting in intervention decisions.
