The Core precision guided therapy systems offer the choice of imaging and physiology on a single integrated platform.¹ Core helps provide clarity in your approach, confidence in your decisions, and convenience in your diagnostic and interventional workflows.
Call +38 (044) 359 00 88
По вопросам приобретения оборудования или сервисной поддержки вы можете связаться с нашими официальными дистрибьюторами и сервисными партнерами.
ТОВ "АФС Медицинтехнік"
+38 (044) 359 00 88
+38 (050) 590 50 50
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call +38 (044) 359 00 88
По вопросам приобретения оборудования или сервисной поддержки вы можете связаться с нашими официальными дистрибьюторами и сервисными партнерами.
ТОВ "АФС Медицинтехнік"
+38 (044) 359 00 88
+38 (050) 590 50 50
One system, many choices
One system, many choices
One system, many choices
One system, many choices
iFR modality simplifies workflow
iFR modality simplifies workflow
iFR modality simplifies workflow
iFR modality simplifies workflow
iFR Scout pullback
iFR Scout pullback
iFR Scout pullback
iFR Scout pullback
Fractional Flow Reserve measurement
Fractional Flow Reserve measurement
Fractional Flow Reserve measurement
Fractional Flow Reserve measurement
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab
Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab
Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab
Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab
Grayscale enhances procedures
Grayscale enhances procedures
Grayscale enhances procedures
Grayscale enhances procedures
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
True integration and convenience
True integration and convenience
True integration and convenience
True integration and convenience
Intuitive interface
Intuitive interface
Intuitive interface
Intuitive interface
One system, many choices
One system, many choices
One system, many choices
One system, many choices
iFR modality simplifies workflow
iFR modality simplifies workflow
iFR modality simplifies workflow
iFR modality simplifies workflow
iFR Scout pullback
iFR Scout pullback
iFR Scout pullback
iFR Scout pullback
Fractional Flow Reserve measurement
Fractional Flow Reserve measurement
Fractional Flow Reserve measurement
Fractional Flow Reserve measurement
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab
Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab
Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab
Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab
Grayscale enhances procedures
Grayscale enhances procedures
Grayscale enhances procedures
Grayscale enhances procedures
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
True integration and convenience
True integration and convenience
True integration and convenience
True integration and convenience
Intuitive interface
Intuitive interface
Intuitive interface
Intuitive interface
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|Monitor
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|Workstation
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|Core system
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|Control pad
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|Bedrail mount
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|Monitor mount
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|Workstation
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|Control pad (optional)
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|Control room controller
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|Monitor
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|Connection box
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|System input
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|Monitor
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|Core system
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|Control pad
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|System input
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|Monitor
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|Workstation
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|Core system
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|Control pad
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|Bedrail mount
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|Monitor mount
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|Workstation
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|Control pad (optional)
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|Control room controller
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|Monitor
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|Connection box
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The Eagle Eye Platinum digital IVUS catheter is the #1 choice of physicians for intravascular imaging (in the US).* As a unique plug-and-play intravascular imaging catheter it is designed for ease of use and deliverability. Features include a soft tapered tip, GlyDx hydrophilic coating for increased lubricity, a long, rapid exchange lumen for improved pushability, three radiopaque markers, and compatibility with SyncVision for co-registration with angiography.
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The Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter offers a 2.5 mm tip-to-imaging distance designed to assess more of the vessel than standard catheters by providing a closer visualization of highly stenosed lesions and distal anatomy. The short tip catheter fits through all 5F guides and has all features of our top-selling Eagle Eye Platinum model, including plug-and-play simplicity, three radiopaque markers, GlyDx hydrophilic coating, and SyncVision compatibility.*
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Experience the freedom of untethered steering from tip to clip. Many factors impact wire performance including tip design, wire support, and torque response. Fundamental to guide wire handling is the ability to maneuver the wire untethered. The Verrata pressure guide wire quickly disconnects and reliably reconnects, freeing physicians to steer like a frontline wire.*
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For over 20 years Philips has led the way in physiology, putting patients first through continuous innovation. Experience our 10ᵗʰ generation physiology wire: Verrata Plus.
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Core Mobile is designed to power the future of precision guided therapy and offers the choice of imaging and physiology on a single mobile platform.¹ Core Mobile also provides clarity in your approach and confidence in your results by offering additional information during the diagnostic phase, assisting in intervention decisions.
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The SyncVision precision guidance system is suitable with IntraSight and Core Integrated interventional platforms and streamlines lesion assessment, simplifies vessel sizing and enables precise therapy delivery all while integrating seamlessly in daily workflows in interventional suites of choice.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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