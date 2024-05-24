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Core Mobile

Precision guided therapy system

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Core Mobile is designed to power the future of precision guided therapy and offers the choice of imaging and physiology on a single mobile platform.¹ Core Mobile also provides clarity in your approach and confidence in your results by offering additional information during the diagnostic phase, assisting in intervention decisions.

Contact & support
Features
Clarity and confidence
One system, many choices

One system, many choices

Core Mobile supports a full suite of imaging and physiology analysis tools including FFR lesion assessment, iFR modality, iFR Scout, digital IVUS, high resolution rotational IVUS, ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment, VH IVUS automatic tissue classification, and Pioneer Plus IVUS for peripheral procedures.

One system, many choices

One system, many choices
Core Mobile supports a full suite of imaging and physiology analysis tools including FFR lesion assessment, iFR modality, iFR Scout, digital IVUS, high resolution rotational IVUS, ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment, VH IVUS automatic tissue classification, and Pioneer Plus IVUS for peripheral procedures.

One system, many choices

Core Mobile supports a full suite of imaging and physiology analysis tools including FFR lesion assessment, iFR modality, iFR Scout, digital IVUS, high resolution rotational IVUS, ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment, VH IVUS automatic tissue classification, and Pioneer Plus IVUS for peripheral procedures.
Click here for more information
Clarity and confidence
One system, many choices

One system, many choices

Core Mobile supports a full suite of imaging and physiology analysis tools including FFR lesion assessment, iFR modality, iFR Scout, digital IVUS, high resolution rotational IVUS, ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment, VH IVUS automatic tissue classification, and Pioneer Plus IVUS for peripheral procedures.
iFR modality
iFR modality simplifies workflow

iFR modality simplifies workflow

iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats. Philips’ proprietary iFR modality has a robust body of clinical evidence with over 9,000 patients in numerous studies and peer-reviewed journal articles.⁵

iFR modality simplifies workflow

iFR modality simplifies workflow
iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats. Philips’ proprietary iFR modality has a robust body of clinical evidence with over 9,000 patients in numerous studies and peer-reviewed journal articles.⁵

iFR modality simplifies workflow

iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats. Philips’ proprietary iFR modality has a robust body of clinical evidence with over 9,000 patients in numerous studies and peer-reviewed journal articles.⁵
Click here for more information
iFR modality
iFR modality simplifies workflow

iFR modality simplifies workflow

iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats. Philips’ proprietary iFR modality has a robust body of clinical evidence with over 9,000 patients in numerous studies and peer-reviewed journal articles.⁵
iFR Scout pullback
iFR Scout pullback

iFR Scout pullback

The iFR Scout pullback shows the most significant gradient in the mid-vessel lesion with diffuse proximal disease.

iFR Scout pullback

iFR Scout pullback
The iFR Scout pullback shows the most significant gradient in the mid-vessel lesion with diffuse proximal disease.

iFR Scout pullback

The iFR Scout pullback shows the most significant gradient in the mid-vessel lesion with diffuse proximal disease.
Click here for more information
iFR Scout pullback
iFR Scout pullback

iFR Scout pullback

The iFR Scout pullback shows the most significant gradient in the mid-vessel lesion with diffuse proximal disease.
Fractional Flow Reserve
Fractional Flow Reserve measurement

Fractional Flow Reserve measurement

Various clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment by FFR to guide routine PCI is superior to current angiography guided treatment. This measured ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.⁶

Fractional Flow Reserve measurement

Fractional Flow Reserve measurement
Various clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment by FFR to guide routine PCI is superior to current angiography guided treatment. This measured ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.⁶

Fractional Flow Reserve measurement

Various clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment by FFR to guide routine PCI is superior to current angiography guided treatment. This measured ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.⁶
Click here for more information
Fractional Flow Reserve
Fractional Flow Reserve measurement

Fractional Flow Reserve measurement

Various clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment by FFR to guide routine PCI is superior to current angiography guided treatment. This measured ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.⁶
IVUS assesses disease
IVUS helps with disease assessment

IVUS helps with disease assessment

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.

IVUS helps with disease assessment

IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.

IVUS helps with disease assessment

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
Click here for more information
IVUS assesses disease
IVUS helps with disease assessment

IVUS helps with disease assessment

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
VH IVUS
Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab

Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab

VH IVUS Imaging provides a colorized tissue map of plaque composition with automated lumen and vessel measurements. VH IVUS technology uses advanced, proprietary spectral analysis techniques to classify plaque into 4 tissue types with 93-97% accuracy.⁹

Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab

Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab
VH IVUS Imaging provides a colorized tissue map of plaque composition with automated lumen and vessel measurements. VH IVUS technology uses advanced, proprietary spectral analysis techniques to classify plaque into 4 tissue types with 93-97% accuracy.⁹

Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab

VH IVUS Imaging provides a colorized tissue map of plaque composition with automated lumen and vessel measurements. VH IVUS technology uses advanced, proprietary spectral analysis techniques to classify plaque into 4 tissue types with 93-97% accuracy.⁹
Click here for more information
VH IVUS
Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab

Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab

VH IVUS Imaging provides a colorized tissue map of plaque composition with automated lumen and vessel measurements. VH IVUS technology uses advanced, proprietary spectral analysis techniques to classify plaque into 4 tissue types with 93-97% accuracy.⁹
Grayscale
Grayscale enhances procedures

Grayscale enhances procedures

Grayscale enhances angiography procedures by enabling detailed views. Angiography produces a shadowgram of contrast, while IVUS visualizes extent and location of plaque, enabling precise disease assessment, vessel, and optimal stent placement. IVUS guidance has been associated with a 74% change in PCI strategy, and reduced MACE, MI, TLR, and death in large studies.⁷,⁸

Grayscale enhances procedures

Grayscale enhances procedures
Grayscale enhances angiography procedures by enabling detailed views. Angiography produces a shadowgram of contrast, while IVUS visualizes extent and location of plaque, enabling precise disease assessment, vessel, and optimal stent placement. IVUS guidance has been associated with a 74% change in PCI strategy, and reduced MACE, MI, TLR, and death in large studies.⁷,⁸

Grayscale enhances procedures

Grayscale enhances angiography procedures by enabling detailed views. Angiography produces a shadowgram of contrast, while IVUS visualizes extent and location of plaque, enabling precise disease assessment, vessel, and optimal stent placement. IVUS guidance has been associated with a 74% change in PCI strategy, and reduced MACE, MI, TLR, and death in large studies.⁷,⁸
Click here for more information
Grayscale
Grayscale enhances procedures

Grayscale enhances procedures

Grayscale enhances angiography procedures by enabling detailed views. Angiography produces a shadowgram of contrast, while IVUS visualizes extent and location of plaque, enabling precise disease assessment, vessel, and optimal stent placement. IVUS guidance has been associated with a 74% change in PCI strategy, and reduced MACE, MI, TLR, and death in large studies.⁷,⁸
ChromaFlo
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
Click here for more information
ChromaFlo
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
Convenience
True integration and convenience

True integration and convenience

Core Mobile delivers convenience by offering flexibility to service multiple rooms. Only Philips offers the plug-and-play simplicity of digital IVUS, touchscreen control from the sterile field to get to your answers faster, and the hyperemia-free iFR modality.²,³

True integration and convenience

True integration and convenience
Core Mobile delivers convenience by offering flexibility to service multiple rooms. Only Philips offers the plug-and-play simplicity of digital IVUS, touchscreen control from the sterile field to get to your answers faster, and the hyperemia-free iFR modality.²,³

True integration and convenience

Core Mobile delivers convenience by offering flexibility to service multiple rooms. Only Philips offers the plug-and-play simplicity of digital IVUS, touchscreen control from the sterile field to get to your answers faster, and the hyperemia-free iFR modality.²,³
Click here for more information
Convenience
True integration and convenience

True integration and convenience

Core Mobile delivers convenience by offering flexibility to service multiple rooms. Only Philips offers the plug-and-play simplicity of digital IVUS, touchscreen control from the sterile field to get to your answers faster, and the hyperemia-free iFR modality.²,³
Optimal ease of use
Intuitive interface

Intuitive interface

Core Mobile delivers an intuitive interface for optimal ease of use as well as guided workflows and uniform controls to simplify training. Convenient measurements and labeling tools are available to document findings. Core Mobile offers a streamlined workflow with DICOM Worklist for patient data transfer. You can archive your results via DICOM Store, DVD, or printout.²,⁴

Intuitive interface

Intuitive interface
Core Mobile delivers an intuitive interface for optimal ease of use as well as guided workflows and uniform controls to simplify training. Convenient measurements and labeling tools are available to document findings. Core Mobile offers a streamlined workflow with DICOM Worklist for patient data transfer. You can archive your results via DICOM Store, DVD, or printout.²,⁴

Intuitive interface

Core Mobile delivers an intuitive interface for optimal ease of use as well as guided workflows and uniform controls to simplify training. Convenient measurements and labeling tools are available to document findings. Core Mobile offers a streamlined workflow with DICOM Worklist for patient data transfer. You can archive your results via DICOM Store, DVD, or printout.²,⁴
Click here for more information
Optimal ease of use
Intuitive interface

Intuitive interface

Core Mobile delivers an intuitive interface for optimal ease of use as well as guided workflows and uniform controls to simplify training. Convenient measurements and labeling tools are available to document findings. Core Mobile offers a streamlined workflow with DICOM Worklist for patient data transfer. You can archive your results via DICOM Store, DVD, or printout.²,⁴
  • Clarity and confidence
  • iFR modality
  • iFR Scout pullback
  • Fractional Flow Reserve
See all features
Clarity and confidence
One system, many choices

One system, many choices

Core Mobile supports a full suite of imaging and physiology analysis tools including FFR lesion assessment, iFR modality, iFR Scout, digital IVUS, high resolution rotational IVUS, ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment, VH IVUS automatic tissue classification, and Pioneer Plus IVUS for peripheral procedures.

One system, many choices

One system, many choices
Core Mobile supports a full suite of imaging and physiology analysis tools including FFR lesion assessment, iFR modality, iFR Scout, digital IVUS, high resolution rotational IVUS, ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment, VH IVUS automatic tissue classification, and Pioneer Plus IVUS for peripheral procedures.

One system, many choices

Core Mobile supports a full suite of imaging and physiology analysis tools including FFR lesion assessment, iFR modality, iFR Scout, digital IVUS, high resolution rotational IVUS, ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment, VH IVUS automatic tissue classification, and Pioneer Plus IVUS for peripheral procedures.
Click here for more information
Clarity and confidence
One system, many choices

One system, many choices

Core Mobile supports a full suite of imaging and physiology analysis tools including FFR lesion assessment, iFR modality, iFR Scout, digital IVUS, high resolution rotational IVUS, ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment, VH IVUS automatic tissue classification, and Pioneer Plus IVUS for peripheral procedures.
iFR modality
iFR modality simplifies workflow

iFR modality simplifies workflow

iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats. Philips’ proprietary iFR modality has a robust body of clinical evidence with over 9,000 patients in numerous studies and peer-reviewed journal articles.⁵

iFR modality simplifies workflow

iFR modality simplifies workflow
iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats. Philips’ proprietary iFR modality has a robust body of clinical evidence with over 9,000 patients in numerous studies and peer-reviewed journal articles.⁵

iFR modality simplifies workflow

iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats. Philips’ proprietary iFR modality has a robust body of clinical evidence with over 9,000 patients in numerous studies and peer-reviewed journal articles.⁵
Click here for more information
iFR modality
iFR modality simplifies workflow

iFR modality simplifies workflow

iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats. Philips’ proprietary iFR modality has a robust body of clinical evidence with over 9,000 patients in numerous studies and peer-reviewed journal articles.⁵
iFR Scout pullback
iFR Scout pullback

iFR Scout pullback

The iFR Scout pullback shows the most significant gradient in the mid-vessel lesion with diffuse proximal disease.

iFR Scout pullback

iFR Scout pullback
The iFR Scout pullback shows the most significant gradient in the mid-vessel lesion with diffuse proximal disease.

iFR Scout pullback

The iFR Scout pullback shows the most significant gradient in the mid-vessel lesion with diffuse proximal disease.
Click here for more information
iFR Scout pullback
iFR Scout pullback

iFR Scout pullback

The iFR Scout pullback shows the most significant gradient in the mid-vessel lesion with diffuse proximal disease.
Fractional Flow Reserve
Fractional Flow Reserve measurement

Fractional Flow Reserve measurement

Various clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment by FFR to guide routine PCI is superior to current angiography guided treatment. This measured ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.⁶

Fractional Flow Reserve measurement

Fractional Flow Reserve measurement
Various clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment by FFR to guide routine PCI is superior to current angiography guided treatment. This measured ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.⁶

Fractional Flow Reserve measurement

Various clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment by FFR to guide routine PCI is superior to current angiography guided treatment. This measured ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.⁶
Click here for more information
Fractional Flow Reserve
Fractional Flow Reserve measurement

Fractional Flow Reserve measurement

Various clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment by FFR to guide routine PCI is superior to current angiography guided treatment. This measured ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.⁶
IVUS assesses disease
IVUS helps with disease assessment

IVUS helps with disease assessment

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.

IVUS helps with disease assessment

IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.

IVUS helps with disease assessment

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
Click here for more information
IVUS assesses disease
IVUS helps with disease assessment

IVUS helps with disease assessment

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
VH IVUS
Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab

Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab

VH IVUS Imaging provides a colorized tissue map of plaque composition with automated lumen and vessel measurements. VH IVUS technology uses advanced, proprietary spectral analysis techniques to classify plaque into 4 tissue types with 93-97% accuracy.⁹

Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab

Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab
VH IVUS Imaging provides a colorized tissue map of plaque composition with automated lumen and vessel measurements. VH IVUS technology uses advanced, proprietary spectral analysis techniques to classify plaque into 4 tissue types with 93-97% accuracy.⁹

Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab

VH IVUS Imaging provides a colorized tissue map of plaque composition with automated lumen and vessel measurements. VH IVUS technology uses advanced, proprietary spectral analysis techniques to classify plaque into 4 tissue types with 93-97% accuracy.⁹
Click here for more information
VH IVUS
Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab

Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab

VH IVUS Imaging provides a colorized tissue map of plaque composition with automated lumen and vessel measurements. VH IVUS technology uses advanced, proprietary spectral analysis techniques to classify plaque into 4 tissue types with 93-97% accuracy.⁹
Grayscale
Grayscale enhances procedures

Grayscale enhances procedures

Grayscale enhances angiography procedures by enabling detailed views. Angiography produces a shadowgram of contrast, while IVUS visualizes extent and location of plaque, enabling precise disease assessment, vessel, and optimal stent placement. IVUS guidance has been associated with a 74% change in PCI strategy, and reduced MACE, MI, TLR, and death in large studies.⁷,⁸

Grayscale enhances procedures

Grayscale enhances procedures
Grayscale enhances angiography procedures by enabling detailed views. Angiography produces a shadowgram of contrast, while IVUS visualizes extent and location of plaque, enabling precise disease assessment, vessel, and optimal stent placement. IVUS guidance has been associated with a 74% change in PCI strategy, and reduced MACE, MI, TLR, and death in large studies.⁷,⁸

Grayscale enhances procedures

Grayscale enhances angiography procedures by enabling detailed views. Angiography produces a shadowgram of contrast, while IVUS visualizes extent and location of plaque, enabling precise disease assessment, vessel, and optimal stent placement. IVUS guidance has been associated with a 74% change in PCI strategy, and reduced MACE, MI, TLR, and death in large studies.⁷,⁸
Click here for more information
Grayscale
Grayscale enhances procedures

Grayscale enhances procedures

Grayscale enhances angiography procedures by enabling detailed views. Angiography produces a shadowgram of contrast, while IVUS visualizes extent and location of plaque, enabling precise disease assessment, vessel, and optimal stent placement. IVUS guidance has been associated with a 74% change in PCI strategy, and reduced MACE, MI, TLR, and death in large studies.⁷,⁸
ChromaFlo
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
Click here for more information
ChromaFlo
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
Convenience
True integration and convenience

True integration and convenience

Core Mobile delivers convenience by offering flexibility to service multiple rooms. Only Philips offers the plug-and-play simplicity of digital IVUS, touchscreen control from the sterile field to get to your answers faster, and the hyperemia-free iFR modality.²,³

True integration and convenience

True integration and convenience
Core Mobile delivers convenience by offering flexibility to service multiple rooms. Only Philips offers the plug-and-play simplicity of digital IVUS, touchscreen control from the sterile field to get to your answers faster, and the hyperemia-free iFR modality.²,³

True integration and convenience

Core Mobile delivers convenience by offering flexibility to service multiple rooms. Only Philips offers the plug-and-play simplicity of digital IVUS, touchscreen control from the sterile field to get to your answers faster, and the hyperemia-free iFR modality.²,³
Click here for more information
Convenience
True integration and convenience

True integration and convenience

Core Mobile delivers convenience by offering flexibility to service multiple rooms. Only Philips offers the plug-and-play simplicity of digital IVUS, touchscreen control from the sterile field to get to your answers faster, and the hyperemia-free iFR modality.²,³
Optimal ease of use
Intuitive interface

Intuitive interface

Core Mobile delivers an intuitive interface for optimal ease of use as well as guided workflows and uniform controls to simplify training. Convenient measurements and labeling tools are available to document findings. Core Mobile offers a streamlined workflow with DICOM Worklist for patient data transfer. You can archive your results via DICOM Store, DVD, or printout.²,⁴

Intuitive interface

Intuitive interface
Core Mobile delivers an intuitive interface for optimal ease of use as well as guided workflows and uniform controls to simplify training. Convenient measurements and labeling tools are available to document findings. Core Mobile offers a streamlined workflow with DICOM Worklist for patient data transfer. You can archive your results via DICOM Store, DVD, or printout.²,⁴

Intuitive interface

Core Mobile delivers an intuitive interface for optimal ease of use as well as guided workflows and uniform controls to simplify training. Convenient measurements and labeling tools are available to document findings. Core Mobile offers a streamlined workflow with DICOM Worklist for patient data transfer. You can archive your results via DICOM Store, DVD, or printout.²,⁴
Click here for more information
Optimal ease of use
Intuitive interface

Intuitive interface

Core Mobile delivers an intuitive interface for optimal ease of use as well as guided workflows and uniform controls to simplify training. Convenient measurements and labeling tools are available to document findings. Core Mobile offers a streamlined workflow with DICOM Worklist for patient data transfer. You can archive your results via DICOM Store, DVD, or printout.²,⁴
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Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

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Brochure

Specifications

Power requirements
Power requirements
System input
  • 100, 120V or 240VAC, 50/60Hz, 1000VA
Dimensions
Dimensions
Core Mobile
  • H=62", W=22", D=33" Inches
Control Pad (optional)
  • H=2.75", W=10.5", D=8.3" Inches
Ordering information
Ordering information
Core Mobile 120V
  • COREmb120
Control Pad
  • CPADO1
Bedrail mount
  • MNTO1
Monitor mount
  • MNTO2
Power requirements
Power requirements
System input
  • 100, 120V or 240VAC, 50/60Hz, 1000VA
Dimensions
Dimensions
Core Mobile
  • H=62", W=22", D=33" Inches
Control Pad (optional)
  • H=2.75", W=10.5", D=8.3" Inches
See all specifications
Power requirements
Power requirements
System input
  • 100, 120V or 240VAC, 50/60Hz, 1000VA
Dimensions
Dimensions
Core Mobile
  • H=62", W=22", D=33" Inches
Control Pad (optional)
  • H=2.75", W=10.5", D=8.3" Inches
Ordering information
Ordering information
Core Mobile 120V
  • COREmb120
Control Pad
  • CPADO1
Bedrail mount
  • MNTO1
Monitor mount
  • MNTO2
  • 1. 505-0100.21, Operator's Manual, Core Integrated, 3.4X (p. 18); 505-0101.16, Operator's Manual, s5 Series FFR_iFR Option, v3.4x (p.15).
  • 2. VAL RPT, S5-Core V3.4 SW with Core Control Pad, 215-0007.02.
  • 3. Product Spec. 809480-001, 202-0407.01.
  • 4. Requirements Specification Meridian VH SW, 806000-004 (pg 84).
  • 5. An iFR cut-point of 0.89 matches best with an FFR ischemic cut-point of 0.80 with a specificity of 87.8% and sensitivity of 73.0%. (iFR Operator’s Manual 505-0101.23)
  • 6. N Engl J Med. 2012;367(11):991-1001.
  • 7. Witzenbichler B et al. Relationship Between Intravascular Ultrasound Guidance and Clinical Outcomes After Drug-Eluting Stents: The ADAPT-DES Study. Circulation 2014 Jan: 129,4;463-470
  • 8. Ahn et al. Meta-Analysis of Outcomes After Intravascular Ultrasound Guided Versus Angiography-Guided Drug-Eluting Stent Implantation in 26,503 Patients Enrolled in Three Randomized Trials and 14 Observational Studies. Am J Cardiol 2014; 113:1338-1347
  • 9. Nair A, Margolis M, Kuban B, Vince D. Automated Coronary Plaque Characterisation with Intravascular Ultrasound Backscatter: Ex Vivo Validation. EuroIntervention. 2007; 3: 113-120
  • *Safety and efficacy of VH IVUS for use in the characterization of vascular lesions and tissue types has not been established
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
  • Always read the label and follow the directions for use.
  • Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device.
  • Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.
  • ©2025 Koniklijke Philips N.V. All rights reserved. Trademarks are the property of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or their respective owners.

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