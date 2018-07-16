Quick-Cross support catheters were the first support catheters designed around the wire to receive FDA clearance. Since clearance in 2004, the market-leading Quick-Cross product line has helped thousands of physicians cross tortuous anatomy, allowed for exchange of guidewires, and provided a conduit for delivery of saline and diagnostic contrast agents.
*Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
Quick-Cross is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia and New Zealand.
