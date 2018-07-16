Search terms

Quick-Cross Extreme

Support catheter

Designed to support the most extreme cases, the Quick-Cross Extreme support catheter platform has a new level of strength. The stainless steel braid provides enhanced strength, torque and pushability. It includes three evenly spaced radiopaque markers assisting in the assessment of lesion geometry and enabling confirmation of catheter positioning.

Features
Stainless steel braid

Stainless steel braid

Provides additional strength, torque and pushability.

Stainless steel braid

Provides additional strength, torque and pushability.

Stainless steel braid

Provides additional strength, torque and pushability.
Three radiopaque markers

Three radiopaque markers

Distinct radiopaque markers confirm catheter positioning.

Three radiopaque markers

Distinct radiopaque markers confirm catheter positioning.

Three radiopaque markers

Distinct radiopaque markers confirm catheter positioning.
Hydrophilic coating

Hydrophilic coating

Hydrophilic coating for smooth tracking.

Hydrophilic coating

Hydrophilic coating for smooth tracking.

Hydrophilic coating

Hydrophilic coating for smooth tracking.
Low profile tapered tip

Low profile tapered tip

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions, and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.

Low profile tapered tip

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions, and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.

Low profile tapered tip

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions, and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.
  • Stainless steel braid
  • Three radiopaque markers
  • Hydrophilic coating
  • Low profile tapered tip
Documentation

Specifications

Model number 518-090
Model number 518-090
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15mm
Model number 518-092
Model number 518-092
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-076
Model number 518-076
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 65 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Model number 518-078
Model number 518-078
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052”
Working length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Model number 518-088
Model number 518-088
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Working length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-084
Model number 518-084
Distal tip profile
  • 1.9F / 0.025"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.034"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.042"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-086
Model number 518-086
Distal tip profile
  • 1.9F / 0.025"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.034"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.042"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-082
Model number 518-082
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Model number 518-080
Model number 518-080
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
  • *Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
  • Quick-Cross Extreme is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia and New Zealand.

