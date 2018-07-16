Designed to support the most extreme cases, the Quick-Cross Extreme support catheter platform has a new level of strength. The stainless steel braid provides enhanced strength, torque and pushability. It includes three evenly spaced radiopaque markers assisting in the assessment of lesion geometry and enabling confirmation of catheter positioning.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
*Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
Quick-Cross Extreme is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia and New Zealand.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.