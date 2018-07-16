Designed to support the most extreme cases with the ability to navigate and select. Its 45° angle provides directed access to branched anatomy and allows navigation through complex and diffuse disease. Its low-profile tapered tip ensures seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
*Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
Quick-Cross Select is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia and New Zealand.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.