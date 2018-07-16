Search terms

Support catheter

Designed to support the most extreme cases with the ability to navigate and select. Its 45° angle provides directed access to branched anatomy and allows navigation through complex and diffuse disease. Its low-profile tapered tip ensures seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition.

Stainless steel braid

Provides additional strength, torque and pushability.

Provides additional strength, torque and pushability.

Provides additional strength, torque and pushability.
45˚ angled tip

Allows the ability to navigate through complex anatomy and diffuse disease.

Allows the ability to navigate through complex anatomy and diffuse disease.

Allows the ability to navigate through complex anatomy and diffuse disease.
Three radiopaque markers

Distinct radiopaque markers confirms catheter positioning.

Distinct radiopaque markers confirms catheter positioning.

Distinct radiopaque markers confirms catheter positioning.
Hydrophilic coating

The hydrophilic coating allows for smooth tracking.

The hydrophilic coating allows for smooth tracking.

The hydrophilic coating allows for smooth tracking.
Low profile tapered tip

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions, and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions, and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions, and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.
Specifications

Model number 518-093
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-091
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-077
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 65 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-087
Distal tip profile
  • 1.9F / 0.025"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.034"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.042"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-089
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Working length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-079
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-085
Distal tip profile
  • 1.9F / 0.025"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.034"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.042"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Throw angle
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-081
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-083
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
  • *Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
  • Quick-Cross Select is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia and New Zealand.

