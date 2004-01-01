DreamStation BiPAP S/T makes your patient’s care personal and their care plan efficient and effective. To encourage long-term use, DreamStation algorithms automatically adjust to patient needs, and help them adjust to and continue to use therapy. And the DreamMapper application offers coaching and therapy engagement tools to support adherence.
Stay connected to patients
Humidification (optional)
Increased efficiencies
Daily progress feedback
Patient driven design
Digital AutoTrak Sensitivity
Automated Airway Management
DreamMapper compatibility
Every patient suffering from chronic respiratory disease has changing therapeutic demands. With DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS noninvasive ventilation solutions, you have the power to treat them that way. Using clinically proven therapy solutions, DreamStation noninvasive ventilators adapt to these changing patient needs, helping to normalize ventilation.
For patients with central sleep apnea, complex sleep apnea and periodic breathing, DreamStation BiPAP autoSV is designed to deliver optimal ventilation with minimal intervention. Its clinically proven algorithm provides support when needed, and works with patient breathing patterns to minimize applied pressure, pressure support and machine breaths - so your patients can experience comfortable, restful sleep.
By giving patients greater insights into their therapy data and giving them tools like the ability to troubleshoot issues to common problems, DreamMapper can reduce the time your staff spends answering common questions giving you more time to manage those patients who may need extra attention.
DreamStation positive airway pressure (PAP) sleep therapy devices are designed to be as comfortable and easy to experience as sleep is intended to be. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation devices empower users to embrace their care with confidence, and enable care teams to practice efficient and effective patient management.
DreamWear's unique design offers one mask with three cushion options – nasal, pillow and full face, to give patients the ability to choose the interface that works best for them. With more freedom of movement and more comfort than their prescribed mask, DreamWear patients feel like they are not wearing a mask at all.¹⁻³
