During neuro interventions, the goal is to see clearly, while managing safety for all involved. Philips NeuroSuite with the Allura FD20/15 X-ray system is designed to enhance treatment and support effective guidance as you work.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Achieve 73% reduction in dose using AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ
Achieve 73% reduction in dose using AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ
Achieve 73% reduction in dose using AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ
Achieve 73% reduction in dose using AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ
See never before seen details
See never before seen details
See never before seen details
See never before seen details
Get full access and brain coverage
Get full access and brain coverage
Get full access and brain coverage
Get full access and brain coverage
Unmatched spatial resolution
Unmatched spatial resolution
Unmatched spatial resolution
Unmatched spatial resolution
Remove skull and motion artifacts
Remove skull and motion artifacts
Remove skull and motion artifacts
Remove skull and motion artifacts
Reduce motion artifacts
Reduce motion artifacts
Reduce motion artifacts
Reduce motion artifacts
Multi-modality image guidance supports confident navigation
Multi-modality image guidance supports confident navigation
Multi-modality image guidance supports confident navigation
Multi-modality image guidance supports confident navigation
Easily identify perfusion differences
Easily identify perfusion differences
Easily identify perfusion differences
Easily identify perfusion differences
Zoom images at full resolution
Zoom images at full resolution
Zoom images at full resolution
Zoom images at full resolution
Count on us as your patients count on you
Count on us as your patients count on you
Count on us as your patients count on you
Count on us as your patients count on you
Rely on consistent imaging performance
Rely on consistent imaging performance
Rely on consistent imaging performance
Rely on consistent imaging performance
Access new imaging capabilities for stroke workflow
Access new imaging capabilities for stroke workflow
Access new imaging capabilities for stroke workflow
Access new imaging capabilities for stroke workflow
Achieve 73% reduction in dose using AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ
Achieve 73% reduction in dose using AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ
Achieve 73% reduction in dose using AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ
Achieve 73% reduction in dose using AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ
See never before seen details
See never before seen details
See never before seen details
See never before seen details
Get full access and brain coverage
Get full access and brain coverage
Get full access and brain coverage
Get full access and brain coverage
Unmatched spatial resolution
Unmatched spatial resolution
Unmatched spatial resolution
Unmatched spatial resolution
Remove skull and motion artifacts
Remove skull and motion artifacts
Remove skull and motion artifacts
Remove skull and motion artifacts
Reduce motion artifacts
Reduce motion artifacts
Reduce motion artifacts
Reduce motion artifacts
Multi-modality image guidance supports confident navigation
Multi-modality image guidance supports confident navigation
Multi-modality image guidance supports confident navigation
Multi-modality image guidance supports confident navigation
Easily identify perfusion differences
Easily identify perfusion differences
Easily identify perfusion differences
Easily identify perfusion differences
Zoom images at full resolution
Zoom images at full resolution
Zoom images at full resolution
Zoom images at full resolution
Count on us as your patients count on you
Count on us as your patients count on you
Count on us as your patients count on you
Count on us as your patients count on you
Rely on consistent imaging performance
Rely on consistent imaging performance
Rely on consistent imaging performance
Rely on consistent imaging performance
Access new imaging capabilities for stroke workflow
Access new imaging capabilities for stroke workflow
Access new imaging capabilities for stroke workflow
Access new imaging capabilities for stroke workflow
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
Assessing impact of embolization devices, like flow diverters, on blood flow right after deployment is crucial. AneurysmFlow is designed to provide relevant information based on quantification of blood flow changes.
View product
AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ technology provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. 18 clinical studies on 3840 patients have been published on the AlluraClarity to date, revealing one truth: there is significantly lower dose across clinical areas, patients and operators.ᵃ
View product
During neuro interventions, the goal is to see clearly, while managing safety for all involved. Philips NeuroSuite with the Allura FD20/15 X-ray system is designed to enhance treatment and support effective guidance as you work.
View product
SmartCT Roadmap facilitates complex interventions by providing live 3D image guidance that can be segmented to emphasize target vessel and lesions, aiding guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures. All controlled via the touch screen at the table.
View product
SmartCT Vaso enables high-contrast and high-resolution imaging of cerebral vasculature based on a 3D rotational scan and an intra-arterial contrast injection. This technique enhances the visualization of endovascular stents, flow diverters, or other devices, as well as vessel morphology down to the perforator level.
View product
See tiny details of complex cardiovascular anatomy more easily with Philips FlexVision XL large, full-color 58"- LCD display for the interventional suite. It lets you flexibly view multiple images from different sources, for specific interventions.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.