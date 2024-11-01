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IntelliSite Ultra Fast Scanner

Digital pathology slide scanner

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This high throughput bright field slide scanner is designed to accommodate current histopathology needs for routine use in high volume labs and integrated pathology networks.

Contact & support
Features
High quality images
High quality images

High quality images

Continuous Auto-Focus means that the scanner finds and maintains focus while it scans the slide, without any human intervention, saving you time. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.

High quality images

High quality images
Continuous Auto-Focus means that the scanner finds and maintains focus while it scans the slide, without any human intervention, saving you time. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.

High quality images

Continuous Auto-Focus means that the scanner finds and maintains focus while it scans the slide, without any human intervention, saving you time. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.
Click here for more information
High quality images
High quality images

High quality images

Continuous Auto-Focus means that the scanner finds and maintains focus while it scans the slide, without any human intervention, saving you time. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.
Ready for volume and speed
Ready for volume and speed

Ready for volume and speed

The scanner is designed for high volume scanning. It uses state-of-the-art image processing and slide-handling technology. A storage capacity of 300 barcoded slides allows the scanner to run overnight. It also supports a continuous scan mode: It can be loaded and re-loaded at any time without interrupting the scanning process.

Ready for volume and speed

Ready for volume and speed
The scanner is designed for high volume scanning. It uses state-of-the-art image processing and slide-handling technology. A storage capacity of 300 barcoded slides allows the scanner to run overnight. It also supports a continuous scan mode: It can be loaded and re-loaded at any time without interrupting the scanning process.

Ready for volume and speed

The scanner is designed for high volume scanning. It uses state-of-the-art image processing and slide-handling technology. A storage capacity of 300 barcoded slides allows the scanner to run overnight. It also supports a continuous scan mode: It can be loaded and re-loaded at any time without interrupting the scanning process.
Click here for more information
Ready for volume and speed
Ready for volume and speed

Ready for volume and speed

The scanner is designed for high volume scanning. It uses state-of-the-art image processing and slide-handling technology. A storage capacity of 300 barcoded slides allows the scanner to run overnight. It also supports a continuous scan mode: It can be loaded and re-loaded at any time without interrupting the scanning process.
Easy, automated operation
Easy, automated operation

Easy, automated operation

Based on an intuitive 2-step “load & scan” operation, the scanner starts automatically by simply loading and closing the door. Scanning is executed without any user interaction (“walk away” scanning). The UFS is operated via an integrated LCD touch-screen –no additional PC is required.

Easy, automated operation

Easy, automated operation
Based on an intuitive 2-step “load & scan” operation, the scanner starts automatically by simply loading and closing the door. Scanning is executed without any user interaction (“walk away” scanning). The UFS is operated via an integrated LCD touch-screen –no additional PC is required.

Easy, automated operation

Based on an intuitive 2-step “load & scan” operation, the scanner starts automatically by simply loading and closing the door. Scanning is executed without any user interaction (“walk away” scanning). The UFS is operated via an integrated LCD touch-screen –no additional PC is required.
Click here for more information
Easy, automated operation
Easy, automated operation

Easy, automated operation

Based on an intuitive 2-step “load & scan” operation, the scanner starts automatically by simply loading and closing the door. Scanning is executed without any user interaction (“walk away” scanning). The UFS is operated via an integrated LCD touch-screen –no additional PC is required.
  • High quality images
  • Ready for volume and speed
  • Easy, automated operation
See all features
High quality images
High quality images

High quality images

Continuous Auto-Focus means that the scanner finds and maintains focus while it scans the slide, without any human intervention, saving you time. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.

High quality images

High quality images
Continuous Auto-Focus means that the scanner finds and maintains focus while it scans the slide, without any human intervention, saving you time. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.

High quality images

Continuous Auto-Focus means that the scanner finds and maintains focus while it scans the slide, without any human intervention, saving you time. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.
Click here for more information
High quality images
High quality images

High quality images

Continuous Auto-Focus means that the scanner finds and maintains focus while it scans the slide, without any human intervention, saving you time. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.
Ready for volume and speed
Ready for volume and speed

Ready for volume and speed

The scanner is designed for high volume scanning. It uses state-of-the-art image processing and slide-handling technology. A storage capacity of 300 barcoded slides allows the scanner to run overnight. It also supports a continuous scan mode: It can be loaded and re-loaded at any time without interrupting the scanning process.

Ready for volume and speed

Ready for volume and speed
The scanner is designed for high volume scanning. It uses state-of-the-art image processing and slide-handling technology. A storage capacity of 300 barcoded slides allows the scanner to run overnight. It also supports a continuous scan mode: It can be loaded and re-loaded at any time without interrupting the scanning process.

Ready for volume and speed

The scanner is designed for high volume scanning. It uses state-of-the-art image processing and slide-handling technology. A storage capacity of 300 barcoded slides allows the scanner to run overnight. It also supports a continuous scan mode: It can be loaded and re-loaded at any time without interrupting the scanning process.
Click here for more information
Ready for volume and speed
Ready for volume and speed

Ready for volume and speed

The scanner is designed for high volume scanning. It uses state-of-the-art image processing and slide-handling technology. A storage capacity of 300 barcoded slides allows the scanner to run overnight. It also supports a continuous scan mode: It can be loaded and re-loaded at any time without interrupting the scanning process.
Easy, automated operation
Easy, automated operation

Easy, automated operation

Based on an intuitive 2-step “load & scan” operation, the scanner starts automatically by simply loading and closing the door. Scanning is executed without any user interaction (“walk away” scanning). The UFS is operated via an integrated LCD touch-screen –no additional PC is required.

Easy, automated operation

Easy, automated operation
Based on an intuitive 2-step “load & scan” operation, the scanner starts automatically by simply loading and closing the door. Scanning is executed without any user interaction (“walk away” scanning). The UFS is operated via an integrated LCD touch-screen –no additional PC is required.

Easy, automated operation

Based on an intuitive 2-step “load & scan” operation, the scanner starts automatically by simply loading and closing the door. Scanning is executed without any user interaction (“walk away” scanning). The UFS is operated via an integrated LCD touch-screen –no additional PC is required.
Click here for more information
Easy, automated operation
Easy, automated operation

Easy, automated operation

Based on an intuitive 2-step “load & scan” operation, the scanner starts automatically by simply loading and closing the door. Scanning is executed without any user interaction (“walk away” scanning). The UFS is operated via an integrated LCD touch-screen –no additional PC is required.

Transforming histopathology

Automation drives the digital transformation process, providing you with fast turn around times that will enable you to pursue new ways of collaboration and knowledge sharing. Digitization helps you and your clinical colleagues for better informed decision making to boost your diagnostic confidence and better assess treatment options.

 

Now you can turn those glass slides into information–rich digital images without compromise. Part of our comprehensive IntelliSite Pathology Solution, the easy-to-use Ultra Fast Scanner, combines superb image quality with high speed scanning.

When it comes to its user-friendly interface, the scanner does not require complex training thanks to its simplified and intuitive design. Simply load your slides and close the door, the IntelliSitescanner will do the rest.

Transforming Clinical Diagnostics

IntelliSite is an automated digital pathology image creation, management and analysis system comprising of an ultra-fast whole slide scanner, an image management system and case viewer, plus various advanced software tools to manage the scanning, storage, presentation, analysis, and sharing of information.

Specifications

Ultra Fast Scanner
Ultra Fast Scanner
Slide capacity
  • 300 slides (15 racks each hold 20 slides)
Total handling and imaging time per slide
  • 60 seconds at 40x equivalent (15x15 mm scan area)
Scanning method
  • TDI line scanning
Microscope objective
  • Olympus, NA of 0.75 Plan Apo
Focus method
  • Continuous auto focus
Pixel size/resolution
  • 0.245 μm - 0.255 μm Pixel size
UFS output format
  • iSyntax Philips proprietary file format with either RAW or iSyntax compression
Compliance to standards
  • EN 61010-2-101:2002, EN 61326-2:2006, CAN/CSA-C22.2 No 61010-2-101.04, UL 61010-2-101, FCC Part 15
Slide rack
  • Winlab LS-20/Winlab LSM-20, Sakura 4768 20-slide basket
Barcode support
  • DataMatrix (recommended), Code 39, Code 128
Operating temperature
  • 10 to 35º (for performance)
Relative humidity (no condensation)
  • 30 – 80 % (for performance)
Dimensions of scanner
  • 640 x 790 x 560 mm (LxWxH)
Weight of scanner
  • 137 kg
Power supply
  • 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 700 Watt
UFS connectivity ports
  • USB2.0, with 2 x RJ45 connectors, Ethernet cable for 10GB and/or 1G/100MB
Ultra Fast Scanner
Ultra Fast Scanner
Slide capacity
  • 300 slides (15 racks each hold 20 slides)
Total handling and imaging time per slide
  • 60 seconds at 40x equivalent (15x15 mm scan area)
See all specifications
Ultra Fast Scanner
Ultra Fast Scanner
Slide capacity
  • 300 slides (15 racks each hold 20 slides)
Total handling and imaging time per slide
  • 60 seconds at 40x equivalent (15x15 mm scan area)
Scanning method
  • TDI line scanning
Microscope objective
  • Olympus, NA of 0.75 Plan Apo
Focus method
  • Continuous auto focus
Pixel size/resolution
  • 0.245 μm - 0.255 μm Pixel size
UFS output format
  • iSyntax Philips proprietary file format with either RAW or iSyntax compression
Compliance to standards
  • EN 61010-2-101:2002, EN 61326-2:2006, CAN/CSA-C22.2 No 61010-2-101.04, UL 61010-2-101, FCC Part 15
Slide rack
  • Winlab LS-20/Winlab LSM-20, Sakura 4768 20-slide basket
Barcode support
  • DataMatrix (recommended), Code 39, Code 128
Operating temperature
  • 10 to 35º (for performance)
Relative humidity (no condensation)
  • 30 – 80 % (for performance)
Dimensions of scanner
  • 640 x 790 x 560 mm (LxWxH)
Weight of scanner
  • 137 kg
Power supply
  • 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 700 Watt
UFS connectivity ports
  • USB2.0, with 2 x RJ45 connectors, Ethernet cable for 10GB and/or 1G/100MB

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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