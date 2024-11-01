This high throughput bright field slide scanner is designed to accommodate current histopathology needs for routine use in high volume labs and integrated pathology networks.
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|Slide capacity
|
|Total handling and imaging time per slide
|
|Scanning method
|
|Microscope objective
|
|Focus method
|
|Pixel size/resolution
|
|UFS output format
|
|Compliance to standards
|
|Slide rack
|
|Barcode support
|
|Operating temperature
|
|Relative humidity (no condensation)
|
|Dimensions of scanner
|
|Weight of scanner
|
|Power supply
|
|UFS connectivity ports
|
|Slide capacity
|
|Total handling and imaging time per slide
|
|Slide capacity
|
|Total handling and imaging time per slide
|
|Scanning method
|
|Microscope objective
|
|Focus method
|
|Pixel size/resolution
|
|UFS output format
|
|Compliance to standards
|
|Slide rack
|
|Barcode support
|
|Operating temperature
|
|Relative humidity (no condensation)
|
|Dimensions of scanner
|
|Weight of scanner
|
|Power supply
|
|UFS connectivity ports
|
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