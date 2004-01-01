Search terms

IntelliSite Pathologist Suite

Pathology case viewer

IntelliSite Pathologist Suite is designed to get pathologists through cases as fast as possible, and having easy access to information and resources to enable better informed decision making.

Real-time collaboration
Powerful slide/case sharing tools allow real-time collaboration with role-based access, providing privacy when required. From simple case sharing via a secure web link to simultaneous viewing with real-time interactions, the system connects colleagues anywhere in the world for instant consults.

Powerful slide/case sharing tools allow real-time collaboration with role-based access, providing privacy when required. From simple case sharing via a secure web link to simultaneous viewing with real-time interactions, the system connects colleagues anywhere in the world for instant consults.

Powerful slide/case sharing tools allow real-time collaboration with role-based access, providing privacy when required. From simple case sharing via a secure web link to simultaneous viewing with real-time interactions, the system connects colleagues anywhere in the world for instant consults.
Powerful slide/case sharing tools allow real-time collaboration with role-based access, providing privacy when required. From simple case sharing via a secure web link to simultaneous viewing with real-time interactions, the system connects colleagues anywhere in the world for instant consults.
Intuitive ease-of-use
IntelliSite Pathologist Suite is designed to help you focus on the task at hand with specialized tools for measurement/annotation, collaboration, reporting, and archive management. Review cases quickly using fast slide-to-slide transitions and discuss at a moment’s notice via one click collaboration connection.

IntelliSite Pathologist Suite is designed to help you focus on the task at hand with specialized tools for measurement/annotation, collaboration, reporting, and archive management. Review cases quickly using fast slide-to-slide transitions and discuss at a moment’s notice via one click collaboration connection.

IntelliSite Pathologist Suite is designed to help you focus on the task at hand with specialized tools for measurement/annotation, collaboration, reporting, and archive management. Review cases quickly using fast slide-to-slide transitions and discuss at a moment’s notice via one click collaboration connection.
IntelliSite Pathologist Suite is designed to help you focus on the task at hand with specialized tools for measurement/annotation, collaboration, reporting, and archive management. Review cases quickly using fast slide-to-slide transitions and discuss at a moment’s notice via one click collaboration connection.
Smart workflow management
Login to see role-based, user-specific case lists along with related patient data and notes. Unique algorithms for improved workflow include automatic image alignment, tissue detection, and tissue presentation. Single-click navigation and shortcut keys speed the process.

Login to see role-based, user-specific case lists along with related patient data and notes. Unique algorithms for improved workflow include automatic image alignment, tissue detection, and tissue presentation. Single-click navigation and shortcut keys speed the process.

Login to see role-based, user-specific case lists along with related patient data and notes. Unique algorithms for improved workflow include automatic image alignment, tissue detection, and tissue presentation. Single-click navigation and shortcut keys speed the process.
Login to see role-based, user-specific case lists along with related patient data and notes. Unique algorithms for improved workflow include automatic image alignment, tissue detection, and tissue presentation. Single-click navigation and shortcut keys speed the process.
Real-time collaboration
Powerful slide/case sharing tools allow real-time collaboration with role-based access, providing privacy when required. From simple case sharing via a secure web link to simultaneous viewing with real-time interactions, the system connects colleagues anywhere in the world for instant consults.

Powerful slide/case sharing tools allow real-time collaboration with role-based access, providing privacy when required. From simple case sharing via a secure web link to simultaneous viewing with real-time interactions, the system connects colleagues anywhere in the world for instant consults.

Powerful slide/case sharing tools allow real-time collaboration with role-based access, providing privacy when required. From simple case sharing via a secure web link to simultaneous viewing with real-time interactions, the system connects colleagues anywhere in the world for instant consults.
Powerful slide/case sharing tools allow real-time collaboration with role-based access, providing privacy when required. From simple case sharing via a secure web link to simultaneous viewing with real-time interactions, the system connects colleagues anywhere in the world for instant consults.
Intuitive ease-of-use
IntelliSite Pathologist Suite is designed to help you focus on the task at hand with specialized tools for measurement/annotation, collaboration, reporting, and archive management. Review cases quickly using fast slide-to-slide transitions and discuss at a moment’s notice via one click collaboration connection.

IntelliSite Pathologist Suite is designed to help you focus on the task at hand with specialized tools for measurement/annotation, collaboration, reporting, and archive management. Review cases quickly using fast slide-to-slide transitions and discuss at a moment’s notice via one click collaboration connection.

IntelliSite Pathologist Suite is designed to help you focus on the task at hand with specialized tools for measurement/annotation, collaboration, reporting, and archive management. Review cases quickly using fast slide-to-slide transitions and discuss at a moment’s notice via one click collaboration connection.
IntelliSite Pathologist Suite is designed to help you focus on the task at hand with specialized tools for measurement/annotation, collaboration, reporting, and archive management. Review cases quickly using fast slide-to-slide transitions and discuss at a moment’s notice via one click collaboration connection.
Smart workflow management
Login to see role-based, user-specific case lists along with related patient data and notes. Unique algorithms for improved workflow include automatic image alignment, tissue detection, and tissue presentation. Single-click navigation and shortcut keys speed the process.

Login to see role-based, user-specific case lists along with related patient data and notes. Unique algorithms for improved workflow include automatic image alignment, tissue detection, and tissue presentation. Single-click navigation and shortcut keys speed the process.

Login to see role-based, user-specific case lists along with related patient data and notes. Unique algorithms for improved workflow include automatic image alignment, tissue detection, and tissue presentation. Single-click navigation and shortcut keys speed the process.
Login to see role-based, user-specific case lists along with related patient data and notes. Unique algorithms for improved workflow include automatic image alignment, tissue detection, and tissue presentation. Single-click navigation and shortcut keys speed the process.

Pathologist Suite


The IntelliSite Pathologist Suite is your gateway to review and analyze digitized images. Comprehensive workflow tools give you an advantage over traditional methods of case assignment and distribution.
IntelliSite is an automated digital pathology image creation, management and analysis system comprising of an ultra-fast pathology slide scanner, an image management system and case viewer, this is complemented by advanced software tools to manage the scanning, storage, presentation, analysis, and sharing of information.

IntelliSite Pathologist Suite – minimum hardware requirements
CPU
  • Dual-core @3GHz
RAM
  • 3GB of physical RAM memory
Monitor
  • Resolution: 1600 x 1200 Size: 21” Brightness: 300 cd/m, 22 megapixel, colordepth: 24-bit, contrast: 750:1
Browser
  • Internet browser supporting Microsoft Silverlight® 5
Operating system
  • Any operating system supporting a browser with Microsoft Silverlight® 5
Other software
  • A PDF reader (e.g. Adobe Acrobat Reader)
Connectivity
  • 100Mbit or 1Gbit Ethernet connection to internet/intranet
CPU
  • Dual-core @3GHz
RAM
  • 3GB of physical RAM memory
CPU
  • Dual-core @3GHz
RAM
  • 3GB of physical RAM memory
Monitor
  • Resolution: 1600 x 1200 Size: 21” Brightness: 300 cd/m, 22 megapixel, colordepth: 24-bit, contrast: 750:1
Browser
  • Internet browser supporting Microsoft Silverlight® 5
Operating system
  • Any operating system supporting a browser with Microsoft Silverlight® 5
Other software
  • A PDF reader (e.g. Adobe Acrobat Reader)
Connectivity
  • 100Mbit or 1Gbit Ethernet connection to internet/intranet

