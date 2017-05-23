Search terms

IntelliSite Image Management System

Pathology image management

IntelliSite Image Management System (IMS) aims to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of your pathology lab. The open and scalable design offers optimal integration into your workflow and IT infrastructure environment.

Contact us
Features
Tailored scalability
Tailored scalability

Tailored scalability

We offer scalable, tiered server/storage options that grow with you. IMS enables virtual networks across labs simply by adding new locations and users. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS and a broad array of hardware. Choose from Performance Storage, Capacity Storage, or Long-Term Storage to suit your needs.

Tailored scalability

Tailored scalability
We offer scalable, tiered server/storage options that grow with you. IMS enables virtual networks across labs simply by adding new locations and users. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS and a broad array of hardware. Choose from Performance Storage, Capacity Storage, or Long-Term Storage to suit your needs.

Tailored scalability

We offer scalable, tiered server/storage options that grow with you. IMS enables virtual networks across labs simply by adding new locations and users. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS and a broad array of hardware. Choose from Performance Storage, Capacity Storage, or Long-Term Storage to suit your needs.
Click here for more information
Tailored scalability
Tailored scalability

Tailored scalability

We offer scalable, tiered server/storage options that grow with you. IMS enables virtual networks across labs simply by adding new locations and users. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS and a broad array of hardware. Choose from Performance Storage, Capacity Storage, or Long-Term Storage to suit your needs.
  • Tailored scalability
See all features
Tailored scalability
Tailored scalability

Tailored scalability

We offer scalable, tiered server/storage options that grow with you. IMS enables virtual networks across labs simply by adding new locations and users. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS and a broad array of hardware. Choose from Performance Storage, Capacity Storage, or Long-Term Storage to suit your needs.

Tailored scalability

Tailored scalability
We offer scalable, tiered server/storage options that grow with you. IMS enables virtual networks across labs simply by adding new locations and users. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS and a broad array of hardware. Choose from Performance Storage, Capacity Storage, or Long-Term Storage to suit your needs.

Tailored scalability

We offer scalable, tiered server/storage options that grow with you. IMS enables virtual networks across labs simply by adding new locations and users. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS and a broad array of hardware. Choose from Performance Storage, Capacity Storage, or Long-Term Storage to suit your needs.
Click here for more information
Tailored scalability
Tailored scalability

Tailored scalability

We offer scalable, tiered server/storage options that grow with you. IMS enables virtual networks across labs simply by adding new locations and users. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS and a broad array of hardware. Choose from Performance Storage, Capacity Storage, or Long-Term Storage to suit your needs.

Server and Storage

 

Supporting the viewer is your selected server and storage configuration with comprehensive integration, networking,security, audit trail, and archiving capabilities.
IntelliSite is an automated digital pathology image creation, management and analysis system comprising of an ultra-fast pathology slide scanner, an image management system and case viewer, this is complemented by advanced software tools to manage the scanning, storage, presentation, analysis, and sharing of information.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

IntelliSite Pathology Solution Image Management System Application Server & storage
IntelliSite Pathology Solution Image Management System Application Server & storage
Storage capacity
  • Flexible and extendable storage configurations from Terabytes to Petabytes
Configuration options
  • Single and multi site
LIS interface
  • HTTP/XML, or HL7 via LIS broker
IntelliSite Pathology Solution Image Management System Application Server & storage
IntelliSite Pathology Solution Image Management System Application Server & storage
Storage capacity
  • Flexible and extendable storage configurations from Terabytes to Petabytes
Configuration options
  • Single and multi site
See all specifications
IntelliSite Pathology Solution Image Management System Application Server & storage
IntelliSite Pathology Solution Image Management System Application Server & storage
Storage capacity
  • Flexible and extendable storage configurations from Terabytes to Petabytes
Configuration options
  • Single and multi site
LIS interface
  • HTTP/XML, or HL7 via LIS broker

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.