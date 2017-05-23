IntelliSite Image Management System (IMS) aims to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of your pathology lab. The open and scalable design offers optimal integration into your workflow and IT infrastructure environment.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Storage capacity
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|Configuration options
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|LIS interface
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|Storage capacity
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|Configuration options
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|Storage capacity
|
|Configuration options
|
|LIS interface
|
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Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
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