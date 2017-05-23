Up to 17% of patients in the medical surgical areas of the hospital experience an unexpected complication. But which ones?1 The IntelliVue Guardian Solution and Early Warning Scoring can help you identify patients at risk of deterioration.
Automated Early Warning Score helps prevent treatment delays
Full detection system provides all necessary information
Detects deviations to spot subtle signs of deterioration
Configurable action list follows the institution's protocol
Informs responsible clinicians for early, effective intervention
Value Added Services assist with implementation
Triggers escalation protocols for rapid response
Standardization helps you excel during reviews
Philips IntelliVue MP5SC with IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring (EWS) helps enhance patient care by providing sought-after measurements and Clinical Decision Support right at the point of care.
Philips IntelliBridge Enterprise provides a single, standards-based point of interoperability between your Philips clinical systems and your enterprise information systems, while reducing complexity and cost in your healthcare environment.
