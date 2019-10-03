Building on 50 years of Philips experience, the HeartStart XL+ is designed for Resuscitation and Rapid Response Teams. It contains meaningful innovations that can help you confidently and effectively respond to patients across the hospital.
Features
Easy-to-use interface
Easy-to-use interface is designed to be clear
Refined and improved based on years of customer experience with the HeartStart XL and HeartStart MRx. The user inteface is designed to be clear and uncluttered, helping you respond quickly and confidently.
Choice of modes
The HeartStart XL+ is designed to be ready to help save the life of any patient. And the option of easily switching between AED mode and manual mode makes it possible for all levels of trained responders to use the HeartStart XL+.
Event Review Summaries
Event Review Summaries can be easily accessed via the large multi-color display for easy printing or exporting. Results of all self-tests are stored in the internal memory for up to a year. Event Summaries can be copied to a standard USB drive for easy transfer to HeartStart Event Review Pro, Philips data management program.
Easy to carry and access accessories
Monitoring & therapy cables can be stored directly on the device and are easy to grab using the optional open storage solution. Straps secure patient cables directly to the device for easy transport. xposed cable ports instill user confidence that XL+ is ready to connect to the patient.
AED mode
In AED mode, the HeartStart XL+ defibrillator/monitor can defibrillate any patient, of any age without using special accessories, which can help save valuable time when responding to an emergency. Quick Shock in AED mode and a fast charge time to the standard adult dose in manual mode (3 seconds) help minimize CPR interruptions and speed shock delivery.
Standard defibrillator design
Ease-of-use is the hallmark of the Philips family of defibrillators, including the HeartStart XL+, the HeartStart MRx, and HeartStart AEDs. All Philips defibrillators have similar user interfaces and AED prompts. Standardizing with Philips can make training more efficient and give users confidence.
Active ready–for-use indicators
An active visual indicator shows the defibrillator has power and is ready to use. Green front panel lights indicate AC and battery power. No need to check that the AC power cord is connected or if the battery is charged and ready for use.
Patient monitoring measurements
Patient monitoring measurements, including 3- and 5-lead ECG, heart rate, SpO2, and Non-Invasive Blood Pressure, provide continuity of care from the cardiac emergency to patient monitoring at the bedside in a single device. Measurements can be trended over time, displayed, and printed.
Universal defibrillation pads
HeartStart Adult/Child or Infant defibrillation pads are designed for manual or AED mode, pacing, cardioversion, and monitoring. No need for specialty pads for infant/child AED mode.
The HeartStart XL+ is designed to be ready to help save the life of any patient. And the option of easily switching between AED mode and manual mode makes it possible for all levels of trained responders to use the HeartStart XL+.
Event Review Summaries can be easily accessed via the large multi-color display for easy printing or exporting. Results of all self-tests are stored in the internal memory for up to a year. Event Summaries can be copied to a standard USB drive for easy transfer to HeartStart Event Review Pro, Philips data management program.
Monitoring & therapy cables can be stored directly on the device and are easy to grab using the optional open storage solution. Straps secure patient cables directly to the device for easy transport. xposed cable ports instill user confidence that XL+ is ready to connect to the patient.
In AED mode, the HeartStart XL+ defibrillator/monitor can defibrillate any patient, of any age without using special accessories, which can help save valuable time when responding to an emergency. Quick Shock in AED mode and a fast charge time to the standard adult dose in manual mode (3 seconds) help minimize CPR interruptions and speed shock delivery.
Ease-of-use is the hallmark of the Philips family of defibrillators, including the HeartStart XL+, the HeartStart MRx, and HeartStart AEDs. All Philips defibrillators have similar user interfaces and AED prompts. Standardizing with Philips can make training more efficient and give users confidence.
An active visual indicator shows the defibrillator has power and is ready to use. Green front panel lights indicate AC and battery power. No need to check that the AC power cord is connected or if the battery is charged and ready for use.
Patient monitoring measurements, including 3- and 5-lead ECG, heart rate, SpO2, and Non-Invasive Blood Pressure, provide continuity of care from the cardiac emergency to patient monitoring at the bedside in a single device. Measurements can be trended over time, displayed, and printed.
HeartStart Adult/Child or Infant defibrillation pads are designed for manual or AED mode, pacing, cardioversion, and monitoring. No need for specialty pads for infant/child AED mode.
Physical dimensions Defibrillator Model HeartStart XL+
Size
Size 9˝ high x 11.6˝ wide x 10.9˝ deep (23 cm x 29.6 cm x 27.9 cm)
Printer
Printer
Continuous ECG strip
The Print button starts and stops the strip. The printer can be configured to be run real time or with a 10-second delay. The strip prints the primary ECG lead and a second wave with event annotations and measurements
Auto printing
The printer can be configured to automatically print on Mark Events, Charge, Shock, and Alarm
Reports
The following can be printed: Event Summary (Long or Short)/Vital Signs Trends/Operational Check/Configuration/Status Log/Device Information
Speed
25 mm/s with an accuracy of +/-5% mm/s
Amplitude accuracy
5% for offset voltages of +/- 300 mV at 5Hz
Paper size
50 mm wide x 30 m long
Battery
Battery
Type
Rechargeable, lithium ion; see battery label for capacity information
Dimensions
1˝ high x 4.5˝ wide x 5.7˝ long (23.6 mm high x 116 mm wide x 146 mm long)
Capacity
With a new fully charged battery, at 20 °C (68 °F) one of the following: At least 3 hours of monitoring (ECG and SpO2 monitored continuously and NBP sampled every 15 minutes) followed by 20 full-energy charge/shocks. OR at least two hours of pacing (180ppm at 140mA with 40 msec pulse width) while monitoring (ECG and SpO2 monitored continuously and NBP sampled every 15 minutes) followed by 20 full-energy charge/shocks; OR at least 175 full energy charge/shocks
Weight
Approximately 1.5 lbs (0.68kg)
Charge time device off
With the temperature between 0-35° C (32-95° F) less than 3 hours to 100% capacity and less than 2 hours to 80% capacity
Life
Approximately 3 year(s)
Battery indicators
Battery gauge on battery, capacity indicator on display, power indicators on front of device; flashing RFU indicator, chirp and Low Battery messages on the display for low battery condition. When a low battery message first appears there is still enough energy for at least 10 minutes of monitoring and 6 maximum energy discharges
Battery storage
Storing the battery for extended periods at temperatures above 40° C (104° F) reduces battery capacity and degrades battery life
Environmental
Environmental
Humidity
Up to 95 RH
Atmospheric pressure range
Operating and storage - 1014 mbar to 572 mbar(0 to 15000 ft; 0 to 4500 m)
Shock(a)
Operating Half-sine waveform/duration ≤11 ms/acceleration ≥ 15.3 G at 3 shocks per face
Shock(b)
Non-operating Trapezoidal waveform/acceleration 30G/ velocity change 7.42 m/s +/-10% 1 shock per face
Water/solids ingress resistance
Meets Ingress Protection level IP21
EMC
Complies with the requirements of standard EN 60601-1-2:2002
Safety
Meets UL 60601-1 (1st edition)/EN 60601-2-4:2003/EN 60601-1:1990
Mode of operation
Continuous
AC Line powered
100-240 VAC/50 or 60 Hz/1-0.46A/Class I Equipment
Battery powered
Minimum 14.4 V rechargeable lithium ion VAC/Hz
Physical dimensions
Physical dimensions
Weight
Weight 14.7 lbs (6.6 kg), includes one battery/one new roll of paper/one pads cable. Incremental weight of external standard paddles and paddle tray is less than 3 lbs (1.3 kg)
Standard operator position
Within one meter (3 feet) of the device
Power supply
Power supply
Type
Rechargeable lithium ion battery; AC power using a protectively grounded outlet
Defibrillator
Defibrillator
Waveform
Biphasic Truncated Exponential. Waveform parameters adjusted as a function of patient impedance
Shock delivery
Via multifunction electrode pads or paddles
Environmental
Environmental
Operating temperature
0°C to 45°C (32°F to 113°F)
Storage temperature
20°C to 70°C (-4°F to 158°F)
Display
Display
Size
Approximately 6.5" (16.5 cm) diagonal viewing area
Resolution
640 x 480 pixels (VGA) with 32 brightness levels per color
Type
Approximately 6.5" (16.5 cm) diagonal viewing area
Sweep speed
20 mm/s nominal (stationary trace; sweeping erase bar) for ECG and SpO2 mm/s
Wave viewing time
5.2 s
Defibrillator
Defibrillator
Charge time
3 seconds to the recommended adult energy level (150 Joules) with a new fully-charged battery installed
Less than 5 seconds to the selected energy level (up to 200 Joules) with a new fully charged battery installed
The device powers on in manual defibrillation mode ready to deliver shock in less than 8 seconds plus applicable charge time assuming an immediate selection of an energy and initiation of a charge even at 90V AC and after 15 maximum energy discharges
The device powers on in AED mode ready to deliver shock in less than 17 seconds plus applicable charge time
Shock series
Configurable energy escalation in a series
Leads sensing
Leads off sensing and PCI sensing for pads/paddles. Apply 500nA rms (571Hz); 200uA rms (32KHz)
250 ohm. Actual functional range may exceed these values ohm
