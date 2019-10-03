With a new fully charged battery, at 20 °C (68 °F) one of the following: At least 3 hours of monitoring (ECG and SpO2 monitored continuously and NBP sampled every 15 minutes) followed by 20 full-energy charge/shocks. OR at least two hours of pacing (180ppm at 140mA with 40 msec pulse width) while monitoring (ECG and SpO2 monitored continuously and NBP sampled every 15 minutes) followed by 20 full-energy charge/shocks; OR at least 175 full energy charge/shocks