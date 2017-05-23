By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
This silicone diaphragm creates vacuum in Philips Avent single or twin electric breast pump. Each package comes with one diaphragm.
Creates a vacuum
From time to time a breast pumps needs a facelift, but it has never been so easy as with Philips replacement parts. The silicone diaphragm comes with guaranteed Philips quality and a 1:1 exchange. Each package comes with one diaphragm.
