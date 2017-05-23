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For mothers experiencing difficulties in breastfeeding due to flat or inverted nipples, the Niplette pulls the nipple out into a thimble-like cup, stretching the lactiferous ducts over time.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Gentle sucking action
Gentle sucking action
Gentle sucking action
Gentle sucking action
Clinically proven success
Clinically proven success
Clinically proven success
Clinically proven success
Ideal for use before pregnancy
Ideal for use before pregnancy
Ideal for use before pregnancy
Ideal for use before pregnancy
Simple procedure
Simple procedure
Simple procedure
Simple procedure
Simple, painless flat nipple solution
Simple, painless flat nipple solution
Simple, painless flat nipple solution
Gentle sucking action
Gentle sucking action
Gentle sucking action
Gentle sucking action
Clinically proven success
Clinically proven success
Clinically proven success
Clinically proven success
Ideal for use before pregnancy
Ideal for use before pregnancy
Ideal for use before pregnancy
Ideal for use before pregnancy
Simple procedure
Simple procedure
Simple procedure
Simple procedure
Simple, painless flat nipple solution
Simple, painless flat nipple solution
Simple, painless flat nipple solution
This website is for healthcare professionals. If you are a parent looking for product information click here
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This manual breast pump with compact design, wide neck, and ergonomic shape helps mothers fulfill their breastfeeding needs. Now it’s easy to travel, pump, store, and feed.
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Designed for mothers’ comfort, this small, portable single electric pump is convenient to use in or out of the home. Three user controlled vacuum settings offer personalized comfort for a steady supply of milk.
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Let mothers express more milk in less time. With this portable twin electric breast pump both breasts can be expressed simultaneously. Three user controlled vacuum settings offer personalized comfort for a steady supply of milk.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
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