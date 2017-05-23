Search terms

3-in-1 Electric Steam Sterilizer

Electric sterilizer

The adjustable 3-in-1 electric sterilizer uses natural steam to kill 99.9% of harmful germs in just 6 minutes and can keep 6 full-size bottles sterile for up to 24 hours at a time.

Features
Modular, space saving design
Fast, natural steam sterilization
Large capacity
Easy to clean
  • Modular, space saving design
  • Fast, natural steam sterilization
  • Large capacity
  • Easy to clean
Fast, natural steam sterilization
Large capacity
Easy to clean
This website is for healthcare professionals. If you are a parent looking for product information click here

Specifications

3-in-1 Electric Steam Sterilizer Specifications
3-in-1 Electric Steam Sterilizer Specifications
Country of origin
  • Made in: Turkey
What is included
  • Electric steam sterilizer: 1 piece
  • Tongs: 1 pcs
Power
  • Voltage: 220 V
Development stages
  • Stages: 0 - 6 months
Material
  • Polypropylene
Weight and dimensions
  • Dimensions: 290 x 160 x 350 (w x d x h) mm
  • Weight: 1.5 kg
Compatibility
  • Philips-Avent range compatible
