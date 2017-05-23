This premium bottle warmer circulates breast milk as it heats, warming the milk gently and evenly, and avoiding hot spots. Auto temperature controls indicate progress and shut unit off to prevent overheating.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Parents must warm breast milk in a safe and controlled way to preserve nutrients and vitamins in breast milk. The Philips Avent premium bottle warmer uses a water bath technology, rather than steam, to warm breast milk gently and evenly. The milk circulates as it heats, preventing hot spots from occurring.
Gentle, even warming
Parents must warm breast milk in a safe and controlled way to preserve nutrients and vitamins in breast milk. The Philips Avent premium bottle warmer uses a water bath technology, rather than steam, to warm breast milk gently and evenly. The milk circulates as it heats, preventing hot spots from occurring.
Gentle, even warming
Parents must warm breast milk in a safe and controlled way to preserve nutrients and vitamins in breast milk. The Philips Avent premium bottle warmer uses a water bath technology, rather than steam, to warm breast milk gently and evenly. The milk circulates as it heats, preventing hot spots from occurring.
Parents must warm breast milk in a safe and controlled way to preserve nutrients and vitamins in breast milk. The Philips Avent premium bottle warmer uses a water bath technology, rather than steam, to warm breast milk gently and evenly. The milk circulates as it heats, preventing hot spots from occurring.
Auto controls for safe temperature
Auto controls for safe temperature
An integrated sensor constantly tracks and controls the milk temperature to avoid overheating, so it reaches and stays at the perfect end temperature for the baby to drink. The automatic ‘keep warm’ setting keeps milk warm for 20 minutes before shutting off.
Auto controls for safe temperature
An integrated sensor constantly tracks and controls the milk temperature to avoid overheating, so it reaches and stays at the perfect end temperature for the baby to drink. The automatic ‘keep warm’ setting keeps milk warm for 20 minutes before shutting off.
Auto controls for safe temperature
An integrated sensor constantly tracks and controls the milk temperature to avoid overheating, so it reaches and stays at the perfect end temperature for the baby to drink. The automatic ‘keep warm’ setting keeps milk warm for 20 minutes before shutting off.
An integrated sensor constantly tracks and controls the milk temperature to avoid overheating, so it reaches and stays at the perfect end temperature for the baby to drink. The automatic ‘keep warm’ setting keeps milk warm for 20 minutes before shutting off.
Easy to use
Easy to use
Parents will place the bottle in the warmer – then fill it with the same amount of water as milk. They’ll choose a setting and switch the warmer on. When the indicator lights up continuously, the milk will have reached the proper temperature. There is also a convenient defrost setting to defrost frozen breast milk.
Easy to use
Parents will place the bottle in the warmer – then fill it with the same amount of water as milk. They’ll choose a setting and switch the warmer on. When the indicator lights up continuously, the milk will have reached the proper temperature. There is also a convenient defrost setting to defrost frozen breast milk.
Easy to use
Parents will place the bottle in the warmer – then fill it with the same amount of water as milk. They’ll choose a setting and switch the warmer on. When the indicator lights up continuously, the milk will have reached the proper temperature. There is also a convenient defrost setting to defrost frozen breast milk.
Parents will place the bottle in the warmer – then fill it with the same amount of water as milk. They’ll choose a setting and switch the warmer on. When the indicator lights up continuously, the milk will have reached the proper temperature. There is also a convenient defrost setting to defrost frozen breast milk.
Parents must warm breast milk in a safe and controlled way to preserve nutrients and vitamins in breast milk. The Philips Avent premium bottle warmer uses a water bath technology, rather than steam, to warm breast milk gently and evenly. The milk circulates as it heats, preventing hot spots from occurring.
Gentle, even warming
Parents must warm breast milk in a safe and controlled way to preserve nutrients and vitamins in breast milk. The Philips Avent premium bottle warmer uses a water bath technology, rather than steam, to warm breast milk gently and evenly. The milk circulates as it heats, preventing hot spots from occurring.
Gentle, even warming
Parents must warm breast milk in a safe and controlled way to preserve nutrients and vitamins in breast milk. The Philips Avent premium bottle warmer uses a water bath technology, rather than steam, to warm breast milk gently and evenly. The milk circulates as it heats, preventing hot spots from occurring.
Parents must warm breast milk in a safe and controlled way to preserve nutrients and vitamins in breast milk. The Philips Avent premium bottle warmer uses a water bath technology, rather than steam, to warm breast milk gently and evenly. The milk circulates as it heats, preventing hot spots from occurring.
Auto controls for safe temperature
Auto controls for safe temperature
An integrated sensor constantly tracks and controls the milk temperature to avoid overheating, so it reaches and stays at the perfect end temperature for the baby to drink. The automatic ‘keep warm’ setting keeps milk warm for 20 minutes before shutting off.
Auto controls for safe temperature
An integrated sensor constantly tracks and controls the milk temperature to avoid overheating, so it reaches and stays at the perfect end temperature for the baby to drink. The automatic ‘keep warm’ setting keeps milk warm for 20 minutes before shutting off.
Auto controls for safe temperature
An integrated sensor constantly tracks and controls the milk temperature to avoid overheating, so it reaches and stays at the perfect end temperature for the baby to drink. The automatic ‘keep warm’ setting keeps milk warm for 20 minutes before shutting off.
An integrated sensor constantly tracks and controls the milk temperature to avoid overheating, so it reaches and stays at the perfect end temperature for the baby to drink. The automatic ‘keep warm’ setting keeps milk warm for 20 minutes before shutting off.
Easy to use
Easy to use
Parents will place the bottle in the warmer – then fill it with the same amount of water as milk. They’ll choose a setting and switch the warmer on. When the indicator lights up continuously, the milk will have reached the proper temperature. There is also a convenient defrost setting to defrost frozen breast milk.
Easy to use
Parents will place the bottle in the warmer – then fill it with the same amount of water as milk. They’ll choose a setting and switch the warmer on. When the indicator lights up continuously, the milk will have reached the proper temperature. There is also a convenient defrost setting to defrost frozen breast milk.
Easy to use
Parents will place the bottle in the warmer – then fill it with the same amount of water as milk. They’ll choose a setting and switch the warmer on. When the indicator lights up continuously, the milk will have reached the proper temperature. There is also a convenient defrost setting to defrost frozen breast milk.
Parents will place the bottle in the warmer – then fill it with the same amount of water as milk. They’ll choose a setting and switch the warmer on. When the indicator lights up continuously, the milk will have reached the proper temperature. There is also a convenient defrost setting to defrost frozen breast milk.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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