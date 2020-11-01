What is Operational Intelligence?

Even before the global pandemic, in healthcare the days of business as usual were over. Around the world, every health system had been struggling with rising costs, aging populations, chronic health challenges, legacy technology and overloaded staff. And, while addressing many challenges, the digital transformation also brought its own, from data and interoperability disconnects to knowledge shortages.
Healthcare leaders have worked hard to redefine healthcare by moving to the value-based care model. And yet, there is still a tendency to expect technology and AI to act as a panacea rather than an enabler. Reports indicate that a fifth of healthcare spending gets wasted and could be eliminated without undermining performance1. We believe that adopting a more integrated, service-based healthcare model with a focus on behavioral change that connects the silos and builds relationships could optimize spending and is the logical next step.
Operational Intelligence is the partnership of continually synchronized people, processes and technology. This operating model turns the current trend to think and prioritize technology first, on its head by combining three critical components to create and deliver a healthcare organization’s products and services to result in profitability and growth.
What began as an idea about how a hospital system and a technology provider could better work together has become a powerful new way of working for hundreds of Philips and healthcare professionals.
Rather than operating as a sales organization, when Philips Services & Solutions Delivery partners with a healthcare provider, we bring our Operational Intelligence approach to merge skills and capabilities. This approach to working together offers cumulative gains, unlocking hard value but also the softer, more people-powered value that is harder to achieve and quantify but delivers such significant benefits.
Working as one: Philips peoples’ skills merge with yours for continual, cumulative improvement.
Operational Intelligence doesn’t subscribe to process for process sake; instead, it unlocks intelligent, tailored processes. The opposite to the common one size fits all, Operational Intelligence demands that processes are fine-tuned and cocreated together.
Technology is an enabler; Operational Intelligence makes it both connected and interoperable by breaking down silos to provide a comprehensive, ongoing overview of how technology is required and be utilized (by humans and systems) now and in the future.
By taking an operationally intelligent approach, we work as one to solve and achieve more.
The challenges of healthcare cannot be solved alone and yet true collaboration can be hard to achieve, with goals, approaches and working styles often misaligned. With Operational Intelligence, our Philips people, processes and technology align and merge with yours to deliver a transformative partnership that is continually synchronizing to self-optimize.
Philips Services & Solutions Delivery is your partner for enterprise-wide operational excellence is our ultimate goal, enabled by Operational Intelligence.
Philips Upgrading Services ensures that your equipment and technology is kept constantly up to date and secure.
Philips introduces Technology Maximizer program - News
Cybersecurity in the age of connected health is vital. Philips Cybersecurity Services provide superior care to the security of the data and devices in your hospital; from enterprise cybersecurity and hardware and software upgrades, to staff training, incident response management and security by design.
Developed specifically for our patient monitoring systems, RightFit Evolution provides software upgrades for central station and/or patient monitors.The latest software assures interoperability and protection against cyber-attacks and opens up new opportunities for improved patient care. RightFit Evolution Advanced offers PC and/or server refresh when required by software upgrades.
Philips Healthcare Education and Training Services help unlock the full potential of your staff, technology, and organization through innovative, meaningful, and evidence-based healthcare education.
Philips Maintenance Services helps you drive performance, usability and interoperability by keeping your technology sustainable and reliable.
Philips Managed Technology Services is a comprehensive, outcome based service and solutions programme designed to help you in managing and optimizing your healthcare technology.
Philips Healthcare Transformation Services help you achieve clinical excellence and operational efficiency while improving financial performance and delivering quality patient care.
