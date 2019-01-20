Radiologist Hiroshi Nobusawa, MD, PhD, explains that the coronal DWIBS protocol for whole body DWI is excellent for visualizing lesions in oncology patients. “About 90% of the DWIBS exams are done in this type of patients. The remainder of DWIBS exams are performed to gain information in cases of fevers of unknown origin,” he says.



"The DWIBS sequence's value in oncology cases is due to the high contrast it creates between lesions and surrounding tissue. Whole body DWI is requested by physicians who need to clarify TNM staging or determine therapeutic strategies, oncologists in need of diagnosis or follow-up scans, surgeons who need to see the presence of distant lesions that are sometimes difficult to detect by CT before surgery, and urologists for the evaluation of bone lesions, and the effect of chemotherapy and radiotherapy." in image acquisition and postprocessing algorithms.""mDIXON TSE sequences allow simultaneous characterization of morphological changes from the in-phase T2-weighted images and visualization of edematous changes, thanks to the water T2-weighted images from the same acquisition. Anatomical and morphological considerations could be a partial or complete ligament tear, a bony avulsion or hematoma." "For soft tissue assessment mDIXON brings similar benefits. For example in one T2-weighted mDIXON TSE acquisition, having the multiple contrasts helps us assess abnormalities in peripheral nerves fascicles, which may be due to anatomical or inflammatory changes.." "In peripheral joints, we get good image quality in difficult areas with mDIXON TSE. Fat suppressed images appear homogeneous over the entire image, even with large coverage at 3.0T – for instance in scapular or hip girdles – or in the bearing areas or around metal prostheses*, where fat suppression is often deficient with STIR or spectral fat suppression, causing diagnostic difficulties. If a diagnostic image is right the first time, we don't need to repeat or add a sequence."