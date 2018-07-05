Search terms

Geodesic EEG System 400

High density EEG system

The GES 400 high density EEG system makes HD EEG a practical reality with easy application of 32 to 256 sensors, and software for intuitive acquisition and review of HD EEG data in both conventional montages (e.g., 10-20) and high density montages.

Detect scalp electrical activity missed by 10-20 EEG. Interpret HD EEG data intuitively with Net Station software. Quickly scan a 10-20 montage and go deeper using high density views.

Detect scalp electrical activity missed by 10-20 EEG. Interpret HD EEG data intuitively with Net Station software. Quickly scan a 10-20 montage and go deeper using high density views.

Detect scalp electrical activity missed by 10-20 EEG. Interpret HD EEG data intuitively with Net Station software. Quickly scan a 10-20 montage and go deeper using high density views.
Detect scalp electrical activity missed by 10-20 EEG. Interpret HD EEG data intuitively with Net Station software. Quickly scan a 10-20 montage and go deeper using high density views.
Translate HD EEG data into cortical activity using GeoSource electrical source imaging software. View cortical activity patterns overlaid on an MR atlas head model.

Translate HD EEG data into cortical activity using GeoSource electrical source imaging software. View cortical activity patterns overlaid on an MR atlas head model.

Translate HD EEG data into cortical activity using GeoSource electrical source imaging software. View cortical activity patterns overlaid on an MR atlas head model.
Translate HD EEG data into cortical activity using GeoSource electrical source imaging software. View cortical activity patterns overlaid on an MR atlas head model.
Efficiently apply up to 256 electrodes simultaneously using the Geodesic Sensor Net. Achieve excellent data quality without scalp abrasion or glue. Provide a comfortable EEG experience.

Efficiently apply up to 256 electrodes simultaneously using the Geodesic Sensor Net. Achieve excellent data quality without scalp abrasion or glue. Provide a comfortable EEG experience.

Efficiently apply up to 256 electrodes simultaneously using the Geodesic Sensor Net. Achieve excellent data quality without scalp abrasion or glue. Provide a comfortable EEG experience.
Efficiently apply up to 256 electrodes simultaneously using the Geodesic Sensor Net. Achieve excellent data quality without scalp abrasion or glue. Provide a comfortable EEG experience.
