Designed to make high density EEG a practical reality for the clinic, the Geodesic Sensor Net (GSN) provides fast, abrasion-free application of 32 to 256 sensors using a remarkably comfortable elastic electrode net. The GSN produces EEG data of high quality and with high spatial resolution for both routine EEG exams and long term monitoring.
Media Gallery
Features
Less time, more data
Apply up to 256 electrodes simultaneously. Detect scalp electrical activity that can be missed by 10-20 EEG. Whole head coverage provides more complete data, particularly from the basal regions of the brain.
Designed for superior patient comfort
Requires no harsh chemicals, scalp abrasion, glue or sedation. Well tolerated: 95% compliance on the first attempt with 397 Autism Spectrum Disorder patients.¹ Sizes available for infants, children and adults.
Apply up to 256 electrodes simultaneously. Detect scalp electrical activity that can be missed by 10-20 EEG. Whole head coverage provides more complete data, particularly from the basal regions of the brain.
Designed for superior patient comfort
Requires no harsh chemicals, scalp abrasion, glue or sedation. Well tolerated: 95% compliance on the first attempt with 397 Autism Spectrum Disorder patients.¹ Sizes available for infants, children and adults.
1. Szklarski L, Mintz M, Catterall K. (2016). High Density Electroencephalography (HD-EEG) and Desensitization Techniques Improve Compliance Without Sedation or Restraint for Children and Adults with Behavioral Challenges [Online]. Poster presented at the Organization for Human Brain Mapping 2016 Annual Meeting.
The sale of medical devices is strictly regulated by national laws. Please contact Philips Neuro for further details. Not all products are available in all markets. This page is not an offer to sell a medical device in any country where its sale would be prohibited by law.
