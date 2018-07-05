The GES 400 system's Net Station 5 software package is engineered for easy acquisition and intuitive review of both standard EEG montages (such as 10-20), and high density EEG montages of up to 256 channels.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.