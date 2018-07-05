Search terms

EEG acquisition, review, and analysis software

The GES 400 system's Net Station 5 software package is engineered for easy acquisition and intuitive review of both standard EEG montages (such as 10-20), and high density EEG montages of up to 256 channels.

View the conventional chart alongside a 2D voltage plot for intuitive visualization of brain activity.

View the conventional chart alongside a 2D voltage plot for intuitive visualization of brain activity.

View the conventional chart alongside a 2D voltage plot for intuitive visualization of brain activity.
Switch to HD EEG montage to visualize brain activity with much higher resolution and spatial precision.¹

Switch to HD EEG montage to visualize brain activity with much higher resolution and spatial precision.¹

Switch to HD EEG montage to visualize brain activity with much higher resolution and spatial precision.¹
Create voltage maps from high density EEG to better characterize the scalp potential over the whole head. Visualize scalp voltage fields on a realistic 3D head.

Create voltage maps from high density EEG to better characterize the scalp potential over the whole head. Visualize scalp voltage fields on a realistic 3D head.

Create voltage maps from high density EEG to better characterize the scalp potential over the whole head. Visualize scalp voltage fields on a realistic 3D head.
View the conventional chart alongside a 2D voltage plot for intuitive visualization of brain activity.

View the conventional chart alongside a 2D voltage plot for intuitive visualization of brain activity.

View the conventional chart alongside a 2D voltage plot for intuitive visualization of brain activity.
Switch to HD EEG montage to visualize brain activity with much higher resolution and spatial precision.¹

Switch to HD EEG montage to visualize brain activity with much higher resolution and spatial precision.¹

Switch to HD EEG montage to visualize brain activity with much higher resolution and spatial precision.¹
Create voltage maps from high density EEG to better characterize the scalp potential over the whole head. Visualize scalp voltage fields on a realistic 3D head.

Create voltage maps from high density EEG to better characterize the scalp potential over the whole head. Visualize scalp voltage fields on a realistic 3D head.

  • 1. Don M. Tucker. (1993). Spatial sampling of head electrical fields: the geodesic sensor net. Electroencephalography and Clinical Neurophysiology. 87(3): 154-163
  • The sale of medical devices is strictly regulated by national laws. Please contact Philips Neuro for further details. Not all products are available in all markets. This page is not an offer to sell a medical device in any country where its sale would be prohibited by law.

