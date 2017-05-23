Search terms

MobileDiagnost wDR

Mobile digital radiography system

With MobileDiagnost wDR, the story of DR access and flexibility from Philips continues. MobileDiagnost offers premium solutions for quality images and excellent X-ray dose management. Delivering DR where you need it, when you need it.

Five minutes can make a big difference to patient management, especially in an emergency situation where the patient can become unstable quickly. The efficient MobileDiagnost wDR delivers excellent image quality without losing precious time.

Deliver premium digital radiography (DR) to immobile patients in all areas of the hospital. With MobileDiagnost wDR, you enjoy the excellent image quality and great workflow efficiency of a Philips premium digital radiography room in a flexible mobile X-ray system. MobileDiagnost wDR comes with outstanding maneuverability, smart system design, and motorized control.

This image processing software provides outstanding, consistent images for all anatomical areas. From image acquisition to reading and printing, UNIQUE optimizes every link of the imaging chain to produce outstanding clinical images and support rapid, streamlined procedures.

The 17" monitor, touchscreen design, and intuitive layout of the Eleva user interface is ideally suited to busy facilities with a high workload. The pre-settings and customized user profiles result in more automated workflow, with images available in just five seconds. Clinical image thumbnails and intuitive image manipulation allow exams to be quickly finalized.

Powerful 40kW generator

The MobileDiagnost wDR generator is powerful enough to image a broad variety of patient types.

Fast image availability

Typical time to display for the preview image is only 5 seconds. In that same short time, the image can also be transmitted to PACS.

Connectivity options

Choose from a wireless or LAN connection to transfer data to and from your MobileDiagnost wDR.

Deliver premium digital radiography (DR) to immobile patients in all areas of the hospital. With MobileDiagnost wDR, you enjoy the excellent image quality and great workflow efficiency of a Philips premium digital radiography room in a flexible mobile X-ray system. MobileDiagnost wDR comes with outstanding maneuverability, smart system design, and motorized control.

This image processing software provides outstanding, consistent images for all anatomical areas. From image acquisition to reading and printing, UNIQUE optimizes every link of the imaging chain to produce outstanding clinical images and support rapid, streamlined procedures.

The 17" monitor, touchscreen design, and intuitive layout of the Eleva user interface is ideally suited to busy facilities with a high workload. The pre-settings and customized user profiles result in more automated workflow, with images available in just five seconds. Clinical image thumbnails and intuitive image manipulation allow exams to be quickly finalized.

Powerful 40kW generator

The MobileDiagnost wDR generator is powerful enough to image a broad variety of patient types.

Fast image availability

Typical time to display for the preview image is only 5 seconds. In that same short time, the image can also be transmitted to PACS.

Connectivity options

Choose from a wireless or LAN connection to transfer data to and from your MobileDiagnost wDR.

Documentation

Specifications

MobileDiagnost wDR High Performance
Power
  • 40 kW
mA range
  • 10 - 500 mA
mAs range
  • 0.1 - 500 mAs
Exposure times
  • 0.001 - 10 s
Generator
Generator
Type
  • High frequency generator
Eleva user interface
Eleva user interface
Monitor
  • 17" touch-screen monitor
Typical time to display preview image
  • 5 s
Image storage
  • up to 4,000 images
Generator control
  • integrated into graphical user interface; more than 600 pre-programmable settings (APRs)
SkyPlate wireless portable detectors
SkyPlate wireless portable detectors
Type
  • Digital Cesium Iodide (CsI) flat detector
Detector size
  • 35 cm x 43 cm (14"x 17")
Image matrix size
  • 2330 x 2846 pixel
Click-on grids
  • r= 8:1; fo = 1300 mm (51.2") in portrait or landscape orientation
Image resolution
  • up to 3.38 Lp/mm
Weight typical
  • 2.8kg (6.2 Ibs)
Pixel size
  • 148 µm
Matrix depth
  • 16 bit/pixel
Tube and collimator
Tube and collimator
Tube type
  • High speed tube with dual focal spots
MobileDiagnost wDR Performance focal points
  • 0.3 / 1.0
MobileDiagnost wDR High Performance focal points
  • 0.7 / 1.3
Collimator type
  • Collimator with SID laser indication and built-in filter disk
Power
  • 20 kW
mA range
  • 10 - 320 mA
mAs range
  • 0.1 - 500 mAs
Exposure times
  • 0.001 - 10 s
Mobile unit
Mobile unit
Dimensions
  • 1380 mm L x 670mm W x 1980mm H (54.3" L x 26.4" W x 78" H)
Wheel base
  • 611mm (24.1")
Motorization
  • 0 - 5 km/h (0 - 3.1 mph)
Focal point distance from floor
  • max 2020 mm (79.5"); min 550 mm (21.7")
Focal point distance to column
  • max: 1250mm (49.2"); min: 700mm (27.5")
Tube column rotation
  • approx. 315 °
Power
  • 40 kW
mA range
  • 10 - 500 mA
Generator
Generator
Type
  • High frequency generator
