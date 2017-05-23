Height-adjustable table TH Height-adjustable patient table with a large range of movements. Convenient handling supports quick patient positioning. Easy patient transfer in recumbent or seated positions.

Tabletop Floating sandwich-design tabletop with Getalit overlay

Floating tabletop allows for fast and easy patient positioning.

Floating sandwich-design tabletop with carbon fiber overlay

Detector With fixed detector or a SkyPlate in the table tray

Grid Oscillating or fixed grid

Dimensions (l x w): 240 x 75 cm (7’10.5” x 29.5”) and optional 240 x 85 cm (7’10.5” x 33.5”)

(l x w): 260 x 75 cm (8’ 6.4” x 29.5”)

220 x 67 cm (7’2.6” x 26.4”)

Single side suspended table TH-S Single side-suspended, height-adjustable table. Ideally suited for use with moveable vertical stand VM – the multi-purpose stand with swiveling tube arm.

X-ray transparent area 173 x 67 cm (5’8.1” x 26.4”)

Height of tabletop above floor 87 cm (34.3”)

Foot pedal Foot pedal operation allows close proximity to the patient

Max. patient weight 225 kg (496 lbs)

Table base Has an optional swivel function to enhance patient and system accessibility

Length of X-ray transparent area 2.08 m (6’ 9.9”)

Height adjustment 50.3 to 90.3 cm above floor (19.8” to 35.6”), motorized adjustment

Height-adjustable trolley TA-M Easy and safe handling with two foot pedals on each side. All TH-S table accessories can be used with the TA-M trolley.