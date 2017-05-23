Search terms

DigitalDiagnost

Digital radiography solutions

Find similar products

Experience premium digital radiography productivity, with high performance rooms and flexible rooms right through to a cutting edge emergency set-up. Choose the configuration suited to your applications, workflow and budget.

Contact us
Features
Grid-like contrast
Grid-like contrast

Grid-like contrast

When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow produces images with grid-like contrast. It reduces the effect of scattered radiation for non-grid bedside chest exams. SkyFlow is the industry’s first scatter correction algorithm technology for portable thorax X-rays – requiring no operator input. It delivers contrast enhancement based on the amount of scatter for the individual patient.

Grid-like contrast

Grid-like contrast
When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow produces images with grid-like contrast. It reduces the effect of scattered radiation for non-grid bedside chest exams. SkyFlow is the industry’s first scatter correction algorithm technology for portable thorax X-rays – requiring no operator input. It delivers contrast enhancement based on the amount of scatter for the individual patient.

Grid-like contrast

When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow produces images with grid-like contrast. It reduces the effect of scattered radiation for non-grid bedside chest exams. SkyFlow is the industry’s first scatter correction algorithm technology for portable thorax X-rays – requiring no operator input. It delivers contrast enhancement based on the amount of scatter for the individual patient.
Click here for more information
Grid-like contrast
Grid-like contrast

Grid-like contrast

When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow produces images with grid-like contrast. It reduces the effect of scattered radiation for non-grid bedside chest exams. SkyFlow is the industry’s first scatter correction algorithm technology for portable thorax X-rays – requiring no operator input. It delivers contrast enhancement based on the amount of scatter for the individual patient.
Share it as you like
Share it as you like

Share it as you like

The DR SkyPlate sharing combinations allow you to efficiently use your budget and customize deployment of your DR detectors. The specialized application range of the small Philips SkyPlate enables it to be applied in different DR rooms and with a mobile DR unit. Use the large Philips SkyPlate for free exams in different areas or insert it in vertical stands or table trays.

Share it as you like

Share it as you like
The DR SkyPlate sharing combinations allow you to efficiently use your budget and customize deployment of your DR detectors. The specialized application range of the small Philips SkyPlate enables it to be applied in different DR rooms and with a mobile DR unit. Use the large Philips SkyPlate for free exams in different areas or insert it in vertical stands or table trays.

Share it as you like

The DR SkyPlate sharing combinations allow you to efficiently use your budget and customize deployment of your DR detectors. The specialized application range of the small Philips SkyPlate enables it to be applied in different DR rooms and with a mobile DR unit. Use the large Philips SkyPlate for free exams in different areas or insert it in vertical stands or table trays.
Click here for more information
Share it as you like
Share it as you like

Share it as you like

The DR SkyPlate sharing combinations allow you to efficiently use your budget and customize deployment of your DR detectors. The specialized application range of the small Philips SkyPlate enables it to be applied in different DR rooms and with a mobile DR unit. Use the large Philips SkyPlate for free exams in different areas or insert it in vertical stands or table trays.
Eleva – the common platform
Eleva – the common platform

Eleva – the common platform

Premium Eleva makes workflow continuity and network communication easy. Common platform. Fast to learn and use. Designed to streamline your radiography department. It offers a number of smart tools like optimized exposure and fluoroscopy settings and instant image processing.

Eleva – the common platform

Eleva – the common platform
Premium Eleva makes workflow continuity and network communication easy. Common platform. Fast to learn and use. Designed to streamline your radiography department. It offers a number of smart tools like optimized exposure and fluoroscopy settings and instant image processing.

Eleva – the common platform

Premium Eleva makes workflow continuity and network communication easy. Common platform. Fast to learn and use. Designed to streamline your radiography department. It offers a number of smart tools like optimized exposure and fluoroscopy settings and instant image processing.
Click here for more information
Eleva – the common platform
Eleva – the common platform

Eleva – the common platform

Premium Eleva makes workflow continuity and network communication easy. Common platform. Fast to learn and use. Designed to streamline your radiography department. It offers a number of smart tools like optimized exposure and fluoroscopy settings and instant image processing.
UNIQUE - superb image processing
UNIQUE - superb image processing

UNIQUE - superb image processing

UNIQUE (UNified Image QUality Enhancement) image processing. Consistent, superb images for all anatomical areas. UNIQUE supports every link of the imaging chain, harmonizing contrast and enhancing details.

UNIQUE - superb image processing

UNIQUE - superb image processing
UNIQUE (UNified Image QUality Enhancement) image processing. Consistent, superb images for all anatomical areas. UNIQUE supports every link of the imaging chain, harmonizing contrast and enhancing details.

UNIQUE - superb image processing

UNIQUE (UNified Image QUality Enhancement) image processing. Consistent, superb images for all anatomical areas. UNIQUE supports every link of the imaging chain, harmonizing contrast and enhancing details.
Click here for more information
UNIQUE - superb image processing
UNIQUE - superb image processing

UNIQUE - superb image processing

UNIQUE (UNified Image QUality Enhancement) image processing. Consistent, superb images for all anatomical areas. UNIQUE supports every link of the imaging chain, harmonizing contrast and enhancing details.
Total DR Room Motorization
Total DR Room Motorization

Total DR Room Motorization

With complete room motorization you can automatically position the detector and tube around your patients to free up your DigitalDiagnost DR exam workflow. Immobile patients in particular appreciate the chance to remain in the DR room between projections. Automatic tube tracking and collimation, as well as automatic alignment of tube and detector place patients instead of technology on center stage.

Total DR Room Motorization

Total DR Room Motorization
With complete room motorization you can automatically position the detector and tube around your patients to free up your DigitalDiagnost DR exam workflow. Immobile patients in particular appreciate the chance to remain in the DR room between projections. Automatic tube tracking and collimation, as well as automatic alignment of tube and detector place patients instead of technology on center stage.

Total DR Room Motorization

With complete room motorization you can automatically position the detector and tube around your patients to free up your DigitalDiagnost DR exam workflow. Immobile patients in particular appreciate the chance to remain in the DR room between projections. Automatic tube tracking and collimation, as well as automatic alignment of tube and detector place patients instead of technology on center stage.
Click here for more information
Total DR Room Motorization
Total DR Room Motorization

Total DR Room Motorization

With complete room motorization you can automatically position the detector and tube around your patients to free up your DigitalDiagnost DR exam workflow. Immobile patients in particular appreciate the chance to remain in the DR room between projections. Automatic tube tracking and collimation, as well as automatic alignment of tube and detector place patients instead of technology on center stage.
DigitalDiagnost high performance room
DigitalDiagnost high performance room

DigitalDiagnost high performance room

In the DigitalDiagnost high performance room, you can comfortably perform exams on more than 250 patients a day. Thanks to the 5-axes motorization of the ceiling suspension and the fixed or moveable vertical stand. The moveable vertical stand excels in efficient upright, cross-lateral and under-the-table exams. With the full motorization you can rapidly switch from table to chest exams without having to reposition the patient.

DigitalDiagnost high performance room

DigitalDiagnost high performance room
In the DigitalDiagnost high performance room, you can comfortably perform exams on more than 250 patients a day. Thanks to the 5-axes motorization of the ceiling suspension and the fixed or moveable vertical stand. The moveable vertical stand excels in efficient upright, cross-lateral and under-the-table exams. With the full motorization you can rapidly switch from table to chest exams without having to reposition the patient.

DigitalDiagnost high performance room

In the DigitalDiagnost high performance room, you can comfortably perform exams on more than 250 patients a day. Thanks to the 5-axes motorization of the ceiling suspension and the fixed or moveable vertical stand. The moveable vertical stand excels in efficient upright, cross-lateral and under-the-table exams. With the full motorization you can rapidly switch from table to chest exams without having to reposition the patient.
Click here for more information
DigitalDiagnost high performance room
DigitalDiagnost high performance room

DigitalDiagnost high performance room

In the DigitalDiagnost high performance room, you can comfortably perform exams on more than 250 patients a day. Thanks to the 5-axes motorization of the ceiling suspension and the fixed or moveable vertical stand. The moveable vertical stand excels in efficient upright, cross-lateral and under-the-table exams. With the full motorization you can rapidly switch from table to chest exams without having to reposition the patient.
DigitalDiagnost flex room
DigitalDiagnost flex room

DigitalDiagnost flex room

The single-detector DigitalDiagnost DR flex room with automated ceiling suspension, moveable vertical stand, and single side suspended table with swivel put every part of the patient into the exposure range. You can reduce patient repositioning and gain application freedom with virtually unlimited pre-defined settings of the tube and the detector mounted on the moveable stand’s flexible arm.

DigitalDiagnost flex room

DigitalDiagnost flex room
The single-detector DigitalDiagnost DR flex room with automated ceiling suspension, moveable vertical stand, and single side suspended table with swivel put every part of the patient into the exposure range. You can reduce patient repositioning and gain application freedom with virtually unlimited pre-defined settings of the tube and the detector mounted on the moveable stand’s flexible arm.

DigitalDiagnost flex room

The single-detector DigitalDiagnost DR flex room with automated ceiling suspension, moveable vertical stand, and single side suspended table with swivel put every part of the patient into the exposure range. You can reduce patient repositioning and gain application freedom with virtually unlimited pre-defined settings of the tube and the detector mounted on the moveable stand’s flexible arm.
Click here for more information
DigitalDiagnost flex room
DigitalDiagnost flex room

DigitalDiagnost flex room

The single-detector DigitalDiagnost DR flex room with automated ceiling suspension, moveable vertical stand, and single side suspended table with swivel put every part of the patient into the exposure range. You can reduce patient repositioning and gain application freedom with virtually unlimited pre-defined settings of the tube and the detector mounted on the moveable stand’s flexible arm.
DigitalDiagnost value room
DigitalDiagnost value room

DigitalDiagnost value room

Equipped with SkyPlate trays and SkyPlate detector, the Philips DR value room is a smart entry into the world of premium digital radiography or serves as an additional DR room. Discover premium Philips benefits like renowned UNIQUE image processing and the intuitive Eleva user interface. Move the large SkyPlate between the table and the vertical stand, each with an integrated SkyPlate tray, and use it for free exposures as well.

DigitalDiagnost value room

DigitalDiagnost value room
Equipped with SkyPlate trays and SkyPlate detector, the Philips DR value room is a smart entry into the world of premium digital radiography or serves as an additional DR room. Discover premium Philips benefits like renowned UNIQUE image processing and the intuitive Eleva user interface. Move the large SkyPlate between the table and the vertical stand, each with an integrated SkyPlate tray, and use it for free exposures as well.

DigitalDiagnost value room

Equipped with SkyPlate trays and SkyPlate detector, the Philips DR value room is a smart entry into the world of premium digital radiography or serves as an additional DR room. Discover premium Philips benefits like renowned UNIQUE image processing and the intuitive Eleva user interface. Move the large SkyPlate between the table and the vertical stand, each with an integrated SkyPlate tray, and use it for free exposures as well.
Click here for more information
DigitalDiagnost value room
DigitalDiagnost value room

DigitalDiagnost value room

Equipped with SkyPlate trays and SkyPlate detector, the Philips DR value room is a smart entry into the world of premium digital radiography or serves as an additional DR room. Discover premium Philips benefits like renowned UNIQUE image processing and the intuitive Eleva user interface. Move the large SkyPlate between the table and the vertical stand, each with an integrated SkyPlate tray, and use it for free exposures as well.
  • Grid-like contrast
  • Share it as you like
  • Eleva – the common platform
  • UNIQUE - superb image processing
See all features
Grid-like contrast
Grid-like contrast

Grid-like contrast

When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow produces images with grid-like contrast. It reduces the effect of scattered radiation for non-grid bedside chest exams. SkyFlow is the industry’s first scatter correction algorithm technology for portable thorax X-rays – requiring no operator input. It delivers contrast enhancement based on the amount of scatter for the individual patient.

Grid-like contrast

Grid-like contrast
When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow produces images with grid-like contrast. It reduces the effect of scattered radiation for non-grid bedside chest exams. SkyFlow is the industry’s first scatter correction algorithm technology for portable thorax X-rays – requiring no operator input. It delivers contrast enhancement based on the amount of scatter for the individual patient.

Grid-like contrast

When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow produces images with grid-like contrast. It reduces the effect of scattered radiation for non-grid bedside chest exams. SkyFlow is the industry’s first scatter correction algorithm technology for portable thorax X-rays – requiring no operator input. It delivers contrast enhancement based on the amount of scatter for the individual patient.
Click here for more information
Grid-like contrast
Grid-like contrast

Grid-like contrast

When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow produces images with grid-like contrast. It reduces the effect of scattered radiation for non-grid bedside chest exams. SkyFlow is the industry’s first scatter correction algorithm technology for portable thorax X-rays – requiring no operator input. It delivers contrast enhancement based on the amount of scatter for the individual patient.
Share it as you like
Share it as you like

Share it as you like

The DR SkyPlate sharing combinations allow you to efficiently use your budget and customize deployment of your DR detectors. The specialized application range of the small Philips SkyPlate enables it to be applied in different DR rooms and with a mobile DR unit. Use the large Philips SkyPlate for free exams in different areas or insert it in vertical stands or table trays.

Share it as you like

Share it as you like
The DR SkyPlate sharing combinations allow you to efficiently use your budget and customize deployment of your DR detectors. The specialized application range of the small Philips SkyPlate enables it to be applied in different DR rooms and with a mobile DR unit. Use the large Philips SkyPlate for free exams in different areas or insert it in vertical stands or table trays.

Share it as you like

The DR SkyPlate sharing combinations allow you to efficiently use your budget and customize deployment of your DR detectors. The specialized application range of the small Philips SkyPlate enables it to be applied in different DR rooms and with a mobile DR unit. Use the large Philips SkyPlate for free exams in different areas or insert it in vertical stands or table trays.
Click here for more information
Share it as you like
Share it as you like

Share it as you like

The DR SkyPlate sharing combinations allow you to efficiently use your budget and customize deployment of your DR detectors. The specialized application range of the small Philips SkyPlate enables it to be applied in different DR rooms and with a mobile DR unit. Use the large Philips SkyPlate for free exams in different areas or insert it in vertical stands or table trays.
Eleva – the common platform
Eleva – the common platform

Eleva – the common platform

Premium Eleva makes workflow continuity and network communication easy. Common platform. Fast to learn and use. Designed to streamline your radiography department. It offers a number of smart tools like optimized exposure and fluoroscopy settings and instant image processing.

Eleva – the common platform

Eleva – the common platform
Premium Eleva makes workflow continuity and network communication easy. Common platform. Fast to learn and use. Designed to streamline your radiography department. It offers a number of smart tools like optimized exposure and fluoroscopy settings and instant image processing.

Eleva – the common platform

Premium Eleva makes workflow continuity and network communication easy. Common platform. Fast to learn and use. Designed to streamline your radiography department. It offers a number of smart tools like optimized exposure and fluoroscopy settings and instant image processing.
Click here for more information
Eleva – the common platform
Eleva – the common platform

Eleva – the common platform

Premium Eleva makes workflow continuity and network communication easy. Common platform. Fast to learn and use. Designed to streamline your radiography department. It offers a number of smart tools like optimized exposure and fluoroscopy settings and instant image processing.
UNIQUE - superb image processing
UNIQUE - superb image processing

UNIQUE - superb image processing

UNIQUE (UNified Image QUality Enhancement) image processing. Consistent, superb images for all anatomical areas. UNIQUE supports every link of the imaging chain, harmonizing contrast and enhancing details.

UNIQUE - superb image processing

UNIQUE - superb image processing
UNIQUE (UNified Image QUality Enhancement) image processing. Consistent, superb images for all anatomical areas. UNIQUE supports every link of the imaging chain, harmonizing contrast and enhancing details.

UNIQUE - superb image processing

UNIQUE (UNified Image QUality Enhancement) image processing. Consistent, superb images for all anatomical areas. UNIQUE supports every link of the imaging chain, harmonizing contrast and enhancing details.
Click here for more information
UNIQUE - superb image processing
UNIQUE - superb image processing

UNIQUE - superb image processing

UNIQUE (UNified Image QUality Enhancement) image processing. Consistent, superb images for all anatomical areas. UNIQUE supports every link of the imaging chain, harmonizing contrast and enhancing details.
Total DR Room Motorization
Total DR Room Motorization

Total DR Room Motorization

With complete room motorization you can automatically position the detector and tube around your patients to free up your DigitalDiagnost DR exam workflow. Immobile patients in particular appreciate the chance to remain in the DR room between projections. Automatic tube tracking and collimation, as well as automatic alignment of tube and detector place patients instead of technology on center stage.

Total DR Room Motorization

Total DR Room Motorization
With complete room motorization you can automatically position the detector and tube around your patients to free up your DigitalDiagnost DR exam workflow. Immobile patients in particular appreciate the chance to remain in the DR room between projections. Automatic tube tracking and collimation, as well as automatic alignment of tube and detector place patients instead of technology on center stage.

Total DR Room Motorization

With complete room motorization you can automatically position the detector and tube around your patients to free up your DigitalDiagnost DR exam workflow. Immobile patients in particular appreciate the chance to remain in the DR room between projections. Automatic tube tracking and collimation, as well as automatic alignment of tube and detector place patients instead of technology on center stage.
Click here for more information
Total DR Room Motorization
Total DR Room Motorization

Total DR Room Motorization

With complete room motorization you can automatically position the detector and tube around your patients to free up your DigitalDiagnost DR exam workflow. Immobile patients in particular appreciate the chance to remain in the DR room between projections. Automatic tube tracking and collimation, as well as automatic alignment of tube and detector place patients instead of technology on center stage.
DigitalDiagnost high performance room
DigitalDiagnost high performance room

DigitalDiagnost high performance room

In the DigitalDiagnost high performance room, you can comfortably perform exams on more than 250 patients a day. Thanks to the 5-axes motorization of the ceiling suspension and the fixed or moveable vertical stand. The moveable vertical stand excels in efficient upright, cross-lateral and under-the-table exams. With the full motorization you can rapidly switch from table to chest exams without having to reposition the patient.

DigitalDiagnost high performance room

DigitalDiagnost high performance room
In the DigitalDiagnost high performance room, you can comfortably perform exams on more than 250 patients a day. Thanks to the 5-axes motorization of the ceiling suspension and the fixed or moveable vertical stand. The moveable vertical stand excels in efficient upright, cross-lateral and under-the-table exams. With the full motorization you can rapidly switch from table to chest exams without having to reposition the patient.

DigitalDiagnost high performance room

In the DigitalDiagnost high performance room, you can comfortably perform exams on more than 250 patients a day. Thanks to the 5-axes motorization of the ceiling suspension and the fixed or moveable vertical stand. The moveable vertical stand excels in efficient upright, cross-lateral and under-the-table exams. With the full motorization you can rapidly switch from table to chest exams without having to reposition the patient.
Click here for more information
DigitalDiagnost high performance room
DigitalDiagnost high performance room

DigitalDiagnost high performance room

In the DigitalDiagnost high performance room, you can comfortably perform exams on more than 250 patients a day. Thanks to the 5-axes motorization of the ceiling suspension and the fixed or moveable vertical stand. The moveable vertical stand excels in efficient upright, cross-lateral and under-the-table exams. With the full motorization you can rapidly switch from table to chest exams without having to reposition the patient.
DigitalDiagnost flex room
DigitalDiagnost flex room

DigitalDiagnost flex room

The single-detector DigitalDiagnost DR flex room with automated ceiling suspension, moveable vertical stand, and single side suspended table with swivel put every part of the patient into the exposure range. You can reduce patient repositioning and gain application freedom with virtually unlimited pre-defined settings of the tube and the detector mounted on the moveable stand’s flexible arm.

DigitalDiagnost flex room

DigitalDiagnost flex room
The single-detector DigitalDiagnost DR flex room with automated ceiling suspension, moveable vertical stand, and single side suspended table with swivel put every part of the patient into the exposure range. You can reduce patient repositioning and gain application freedom with virtually unlimited pre-defined settings of the tube and the detector mounted on the moveable stand’s flexible arm.

DigitalDiagnost flex room

The single-detector DigitalDiagnost DR flex room with automated ceiling suspension, moveable vertical stand, and single side suspended table with swivel put every part of the patient into the exposure range. You can reduce patient repositioning and gain application freedom with virtually unlimited pre-defined settings of the tube and the detector mounted on the moveable stand’s flexible arm.
Click here for more information
DigitalDiagnost flex room
DigitalDiagnost flex room

DigitalDiagnost flex room

The single-detector DigitalDiagnost DR flex room with automated ceiling suspension, moveable vertical stand, and single side suspended table with swivel put every part of the patient into the exposure range. You can reduce patient repositioning and gain application freedom with virtually unlimited pre-defined settings of the tube and the detector mounted on the moveable stand’s flexible arm.
DigitalDiagnost value room
DigitalDiagnost value room

DigitalDiagnost value room

Equipped with SkyPlate trays and SkyPlate detector, the Philips DR value room is a smart entry into the world of premium digital radiography or serves as an additional DR room. Discover premium Philips benefits like renowned UNIQUE image processing and the intuitive Eleva user interface. Move the large SkyPlate between the table and the vertical stand, each with an integrated SkyPlate tray, and use it for free exposures as well.

DigitalDiagnost value room

DigitalDiagnost value room
Equipped with SkyPlate trays and SkyPlate detector, the Philips DR value room is a smart entry into the world of premium digital radiography or serves as an additional DR room. Discover premium Philips benefits like renowned UNIQUE image processing and the intuitive Eleva user interface. Move the large SkyPlate between the table and the vertical stand, each with an integrated SkyPlate tray, and use it for free exposures as well.

DigitalDiagnost value room

Equipped with SkyPlate trays and SkyPlate detector, the Philips DR value room is a smart entry into the world of premium digital radiography or serves as an additional DR room. Discover premium Philips benefits like renowned UNIQUE image processing and the intuitive Eleva user interface. Move the large SkyPlate between the table and the vertical stand, each with an integrated SkyPlate tray, and use it for free exposures as well.
Click here for more information
DigitalDiagnost value room
DigitalDiagnost value room

DigitalDiagnost value room

Equipped with SkyPlate trays and SkyPlate detector, the Philips DR value room is a smart entry into the world of premium digital radiography or serves as an additional DR room. Discover premium Philips benefits like renowned UNIQUE image processing and the intuitive Eleva user interface. Move the large SkyPlate between the table and the vertical stand, each with an integrated SkyPlate tray, and use it for free exposures as well.

Documentation

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Brochure (3)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Specifications

Tubes and generators
Tubes and generators
Generators
  • Wide range of applications. Available configurations: 65 kW, 80 kW. Features include Anatomically Programmed Radiography (APR), tube overload protection, and automatic exposure control.
X-ray tubes
  • Dual-focus rotating anode tube: focal spots: 0.6mm/1.2mm. Excellent lifetime with tube overload protection. Compatible with VarioFocus (optional).
Detectors
Detectors
Fixed detector
  • Integrated into the TH table and vertical stands.
Resolution
  • up to 3.5 lp/mm, 143 μm pixel size
  • up to 3.4 lp/mm, 148 μm pixel size
Size
  • 43 cm x 43 cm. Large size provides high projection flexibility for virtually all patient sizes.
  • 35 cm x 43 cm /14"x17" can carry out difficult projections
SkyPlate
  • Convenient handling with cable-free design.
Charging
  • Detector only charges when being placed in battery charger
Robust design
  • Guarantees a drop height of 70 cm (28")
Vertical stands
Vertical stands
Angle of detector tilt
  • Horizontal axis: -20° to +90°/vertical axis+45° to -23°, motorized tilting
Vertical stand VS
  • Motorized vertical stand with fixed or SkyPlate. Can be adjusted with a left and right hand control unit and/or by wireless remote control.
Tiltable detector
  • Optional, tilt angle: –20° to +90°, motorized tilting
  • Detector is tiltable and moveable, e.g. beneath the single side-suspended table
Grid
  • Oscillating or fixed grid, can store up to two grids within the detector unit
Exposure control
  • Five automatic exposure control chambers
  • Five automatic exposure control chambers
Controls
  • Two control panels and remote control
  • Two control panels and remote control
LCD display
  • LCD patient information display (optional)
  • LCD patient information display (optional)
Dimensions
  • Height: 2.08 m (6’ 9.9“)
  • Height: 2.48 m (8’1.6”)
Horizontal movement range
  • Motorized 3.48 m (11’4.8”)/non-motorized 3.71 m (12’2.1”)
Vertical movement of detector unit
  • 30 cm to 1.80 m (11.8” to 5.1”) (central beam)
Moveable vertical stand VM
  • Moveable vertical stand with multi-purpose swiveling arm for full application flexibility with just one digital - 43x43 cm (17x17”) detector. Can be adjusted with a left and right hand control unit and by wireless remote control.
Vertical movement range
  • 35 cm to 1.85 m (13.8” to 6’ 1”) (central beam)
Swiveling range of multi-purpose arm
  • 0° to 90° (right or left operator side)
Oscillating grid
  • Can store up to two grids within the detector unit
Tables
Tables
Height-adjustable table TH
  • Height-adjustable patient table with a large range of movements. Convenient handling supports quick patient positioning. Easy patient transfer in recumbent or seated positions.
Tabletop
  • Floating sandwich-design tabletop with Getalit overlay
  • Floating tabletop allows for fast and easy patient positioning.
  • Floating sandwich-design tabletop with carbon fiber overlay
Detector
  • With fixed detector or a SkyPlate in the table tray
Grid
  • Oscillating or fixed grid
Dimensions
  • (l x w): 240 x 75 cm (7’10.5” x 29.5”) and optional 240 x 85 cm (7’10.5” x 33.5”)
  • (l x w): 260 x 75 cm (8’ 6.4” x 29.5”)
  • 220 x 67 cm (7’2.6” x 26.4”)
Single side suspended table TH-S
  • Single side-suspended, height-adjustable table. Ideally suited for use with moveable vertical stand VM – the multi-purpose stand with swiveling tube arm.
X-ray transparent area
  • 173 x 67 cm (5’8.1” x 26.4”)
Height of tabletop above floor
  • 87 cm (34.3”)
Foot pedal
  • Foot pedal operation allows close proximity to the patient
Max. patient weight
  • 225 kg (496 lbs)
  • 225 kg (496 lbs)
Table base
  • Has an optional swivel function to enhance patient and system accessibility
Length of X-ray transparent area
  • 2.08 m (6’ 9.9”)
Height adjustment
  • 50.3 to 90.3 cm above floor (19.8” to 35.6”), motorized adjustment
Height-adjustable trolley TA-M
  • Easy and safe handling with two foot pedals on each side. All TH-S table accessories can be used with the TA-M trolley.
Weight of trolley
  • 130 kg (286 lbs)
Imaging solutions
Imaging solutions
SkyFlow
  • Scatter Correction algorithm for thorax x-rays. Automatic image contrast enhancement. For all patient types - even bariatric. Automatic operation, shorter exam times.
Philips Computed Radiography (PCR Eleva)
  • We offer several CR solutions for different departmental set-ups with single or multi-slot high-resolution readers.
Eleva workspot
  • Workflow software offers central operating workspot for the entire X-ray examination. 19" LCD color touch screen monitor with 1280 x 1024 resolution. Intuitive Eleva user interface allows touch screen use - even with gloves. UNIQUE image processing software for fast and excellent results.
Software
  • SkyPlate sharing for systems without SkyPlate.
  • SkyFlow
  • Dose Reporting in DICOM Structured Report format
  • DICOM package plus
  • Automatic image stitching
  • Clinical QC
Tube carrier
Tube carrier
Ceiling suspension CS
  • Motorized ceiling suspended tube carrier with four-part telescopic column
Movements
  • Longitudinal and transverse
LCD display
  • Wide 16.5cm (6.5”) LCD information display and control buttons for easy and quick handling
Longitudinal travel
  • 3.44 m (11’ 3.4”)/with rail extensions 6.14 m (20’ 1.7”)
Transverse travel
  • Standard version 1.5 m (4’ 11”)/Long version 3.22 m (10’ 6.7”)
Vertical travel
  • 1.66 m (5’ 5.2”)
Tubes and generators
Tubes and generators
Generators
  • Wide range of applications. Available configurations: 65 kW, 80 kW. Features include Anatomically Programmed Radiography (APR), tube overload protection, and automatic exposure control.
X-ray tubes
  • Dual-focus rotating anode tube: focal spots: 0.6mm/1.2mm. Excellent lifetime with tube overload protection. Compatible with VarioFocus (optional).
Detectors
Detectors
Fixed detector
  • Integrated into the TH table and vertical stands.
Resolution
  • up to 3.5 lp/mm, 143 μm pixel size
  • up to 3.4 lp/mm, 148 μm pixel size
See all specifications
Tubes and generators
Tubes and generators
Generators
  • Wide range of applications. Available configurations: 65 kW, 80 kW. Features include Anatomically Programmed Radiography (APR), tube overload protection, and automatic exposure control.
X-ray tubes
  • Dual-focus rotating anode tube: focal spots: 0.6mm/1.2mm. Excellent lifetime with tube overload protection. Compatible with VarioFocus (optional).
Detectors
Detectors
Fixed detector
  • Integrated into the TH table and vertical stands.
Resolution
  • up to 3.5 lp/mm, 143 μm pixel size
  • up to 3.4 lp/mm, 148 μm pixel size
Size
  • 43 cm x 43 cm. Large size provides high projection flexibility for virtually all patient sizes.
  • 35 cm x 43 cm /14"x17" can carry out difficult projections
SkyPlate
  • Convenient handling with cable-free design.
Charging
  • Detector only charges when being placed in battery charger
Robust design
  • Guarantees a drop height of 70 cm (28")
Vertical stands
Vertical stands
Angle of detector tilt
  • Horizontal axis: -20° to +90°/vertical axis+45° to -23°, motorized tilting
Vertical stand VS
  • Motorized vertical stand with fixed or SkyPlate. Can be adjusted with a left and right hand control unit and/or by wireless remote control.
Tiltable detector
  • Optional, tilt angle: –20° to +90°, motorized tilting
  • Detector is tiltable and moveable, e.g. beneath the single side-suspended table
Grid
  • Oscillating or fixed grid, can store up to two grids within the detector unit
Exposure control
  • Five automatic exposure control chambers
  • Five automatic exposure control chambers
Controls
  • Two control panels and remote control
  • Two control panels and remote control
LCD display
  • LCD patient information display (optional)
  • LCD patient information display (optional)
Dimensions
  • Height: 2.08 m (6’ 9.9“)
  • Height: 2.48 m (8’1.6”)
Horizontal movement range
  • Motorized 3.48 m (11’4.8”)/non-motorized 3.71 m (12’2.1”)
Vertical movement of detector unit
  • 30 cm to 1.80 m (11.8” to 5.1”) (central beam)
Moveable vertical stand VM
  • Moveable vertical stand with multi-purpose swiveling arm for full application flexibility with just one digital - 43x43 cm (17x17”) detector. Can be adjusted with a left and right hand control unit and by wireless remote control.
Vertical movement range
  • 35 cm to 1.85 m (13.8” to 6’ 1”) (central beam)
Swiveling range of multi-purpose arm
  • 0° to 90° (right or left operator side)
Oscillating grid
  • Can store up to two grids within the detector unit
Tables
Tables
Height-adjustable table TH
  • Height-adjustable patient table with a large range of movements. Convenient handling supports quick patient positioning. Easy patient transfer in recumbent or seated positions.
Tabletop
  • Floating sandwich-design tabletop with Getalit overlay
  • Floating tabletop allows for fast and easy patient positioning.
  • Floating sandwich-design tabletop with carbon fiber overlay
Detector
  • With fixed detector or a SkyPlate in the table tray
Grid
  • Oscillating or fixed grid
Dimensions
  • (l x w): 240 x 75 cm (7’10.5” x 29.5”) and optional 240 x 85 cm (7’10.5” x 33.5”)
  • (l x w): 260 x 75 cm (8’ 6.4” x 29.5”)
  • 220 x 67 cm (7’2.6” x 26.4”)
Single side suspended table TH-S
  • Single side-suspended, height-adjustable table. Ideally suited for use with moveable vertical stand VM – the multi-purpose stand with swiveling tube arm.
X-ray transparent area
  • 173 x 67 cm (5’8.1” x 26.4”)
Height of tabletop above floor
  • 87 cm (34.3”)
Foot pedal
  • Foot pedal operation allows close proximity to the patient
Max. patient weight
  • 225 kg (496 lbs)
  • 225 kg (496 lbs)
Table base
  • Has an optional swivel function to enhance patient and system accessibility
Length of X-ray transparent area
  • 2.08 m (6’ 9.9”)
Height adjustment
  • 50.3 to 90.3 cm above floor (19.8” to 35.6”), motorized adjustment
Height-adjustable trolley TA-M
  • Easy and safe handling with two foot pedals on each side. All TH-S table accessories can be used with the TA-M trolley.
Weight of trolley
  • 130 kg (286 lbs)
Imaging solutions
Imaging solutions
SkyFlow
  • Scatter Correction algorithm for thorax x-rays. Automatic image contrast enhancement. For all patient types - even bariatric. Automatic operation, shorter exam times.
Philips Computed Radiography (PCR Eleva)
  • We offer several CR solutions for different departmental set-ups with single or multi-slot high-resolution readers.
Eleva workspot
  • Workflow software offers central operating workspot for the entire X-ray examination. 19" LCD color touch screen monitor with 1280 x 1024 resolution. Intuitive Eleva user interface allows touch screen use - even with gloves. UNIQUE image processing software for fast and excellent results.
Software
  • SkyPlate sharing for systems without SkyPlate.
  • SkyFlow
  • Dose Reporting in DICOM Structured Report format
  • DICOM package plus
  • Automatic image stitching
  • Clinical QC
Tube carrier
Tube carrier
Ceiling suspension CS
  • Motorized ceiling suspended tube carrier with four-part telescopic column
Movements
  • Longitudinal and transverse
LCD display
  • Wide 16.5cm (6.5”) LCD information display and control buttons for easy and quick handling
Longitudinal travel
  • 3.44 m (11’ 3.4”)/with rail extensions 6.14 m (20’ 1.7”)
Transverse travel
  • Standard version 1.5 m (4’ 11”)/Long version 3.22 m (10’ 6.7”)
Vertical travel
  • 1.66 m (5’ 5.2”)

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.