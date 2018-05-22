By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Fully equipped system supports wide range of facilities
This full featured performer combines broadband beamforming, automated imaging optimization tools, and cutting edge technologies. The HD11XE is deal for public and private hospitals, satellite clinics or specialized practices, and backed by Philip's award-winning customer support program.
This full featured performer combines broadband beamforming, automated imaging optimization tools, and cutting edge technologies. The HD11XE is deal for public and private hospitals, satellite clinics or specialized practices, and backed by Philip's award-winning customer support program.
This full featured performer combines broadband beamforming, automated imaging optimization tools, and cutting edge technologies. The HD11XE is deal for public and private hospitals, satellite clinics or specialized practices, and backed by Philip's award-winning customer support program.
Additional clinical packages for anesthesia and emergency
Get outstanding image quality and ease of use for ultrasound guided regional anesthesia and emergency medicine with special configurations that are surprisingly affordable.
Get outstanding image quality and ease of use for ultrasound guided regional anesthesia and emergency medicine with special configurations that are surprisingly affordable.
Get outstanding image quality and ease of use for ultrasound guided regional anesthesia and emergency medicine with special configurations that are surprisingly affordable.
Cardiac contrast imaging for more complete contrast visualization
The contrast option allows this system to detect harmonic agent signatures using the S3-1 transducer. It provides a uniform power field allowing more even excitement of contrast agents throughout the sector. Optimized LVO system settings decrease contrast agent destruction and reduce system adjustments. This results in a more complete visualization of contrast throughout the image.
The contrast option allows this system to detect harmonic agent signatures using the S3-1 transducer. It provides a uniform power field allowing more even excitement of contrast agents throughout the sector. Optimized LVO system settings decrease contrast agent destruction and reduce system adjustments. This results in a more complete visualization of contrast throughout the image.
The contrast option allows this system to detect harmonic agent signatures using the S3-1 transducer. It provides a uniform power field allowing more even excitement of contrast agents throughout the sector. Optimized LVO system settings decrease contrast agent destruction and reduce system adjustments. This results in a more complete visualization of contrast throughout the image.
Data management & connectivity enhance efficiency
The system supports flexible recording archiving and editing, as well as the creation of exam reports with embedded images. On-screen image thumbnails let you build your study and check exam status, at a glance. CD and optional peripheral devices support your documentation and archiving needs.
The system supports flexible recording archiving and editing, as well as the creation of exam reports with embedded images. On-screen image thumbnails let you build your study and check exam status, at a glance. CD and optional peripheral devices support your documentation and archiving needs.
The system supports flexible recording archiving and editing, as well as the creation of exam reports with embedded images. On-screen image thumbnails let you build your study and check exam status, at a glance. CD and optional peripheral devices support your documentation and archiving needs.
Cardiac & stress echo capabilities extend clinical value
The HD11XE has the versatility to expand into a complete, digital cardiovascular imaging system for further clinical utility and value. You can also add powerful options like QLAB advanced quantification, stress echo, contract imaging and transesophageal echo for further enhance your cardiovascular imaging capabilities.
The HD11XE has the versatility to expand into a complete, digital cardiovascular imaging system for further clinical utility and value. You can also add powerful options like QLAB advanced quantification, stress echo, contract imaging and transesophageal echo for further enhance your cardiovascular imaging capabilities.
The HD11XE has the versatility to expand into a complete, digital cardiovascular imaging system for further clinical utility and value. You can also add powerful options like QLAB advanced quantification, stress echo, contract imaging and transesophageal echo for further enhance your cardiovascular imaging capabilities.
Volumetric imaging that’s fast
The HD11XE brings 4D imaging into the mainstream by delivering an exceptional combination of versatility and value. Move seamlessly through 2D and Doppler modes right into breathtaking 4D studies. This system supports continuous, quantitative volume acquisition and display with easy, simultaneous visualization and measurements in three planes.
The HD11XE brings 4D imaging into the mainstream by delivering an exceptional combination of versatility and value. Move seamlessly through 2D and Doppler modes right into breathtaking 4D studies. This system supports continuous, quantitative volume acquisition and display with easy, simultaneous visualization and measurements in three planes.
The HD11XE brings 4D imaging into the mainstream by delivering an exceptional combination of versatility and value. Move seamlessly through 2D and Doppler modes right into breathtaking 4D studies. This system supports continuous, quantitative volume acquisition and display with easy, simultaneous visualization and measurements in three planes.
Panoramic imaging to document spatial relationships
The Panoramic Imaging option provides an extended field-of-view display. This feature creates a series of real-time images while the user moves the transducer laterally across the anatomy. When the imaging is complete the system renders a panoramic mosaic display to provide a large reference image to document spatial relationship of structures.
The Panoramic Imaging option provides an extended field-of-view display. This feature creates a series of real-time images while the user moves the transducer laterally across the anatomy. When the imaging is complete the system renders a panoramic mosaic display to provide a large reference image to document spatial relationship of structures.
The Panoramic Imaging option provides an extended field-of-view display. This feature creates a series of real-time images while the user moves the transducer laterally across the anatomy. When the imaging is complete the system renders a panoramic mosaic display to provide a large reference image to document spatial relationship of structures.
DICOM networking option to enhance data quality
The HD11XE system allows you to adapt to most DICOM management systems, it includes DICOM Print and Store, Modality Worklist, Performed Procedure Step, and Structured Reporting for OB and cardiac.
The HD11XE system allows you to adapt to most DICOM management systems, it includes DICOM Print and Store, Modality Worklist, Performed Procedure Step, and Structured Reporting for OB and cardiac.
The HD11XE system allows you to adapt to most DICOM management systems, it includes DICOM Print and Store, Modality Worklist, Performed Procedure Step, and Structured Reporting for OB and cardiac.
SonoCT and XRES for astounding clarity with images
SonoCT imaging technology uses transmit beam-steering techniques to obtain exceptional quality images through compound imaging, XRES adaptive image processing reduces artifacts and enhances margin and border definition for high- quality image. SonoCT and XRES working in tandem display images boosting your diagnostic confidence and allowing you to make patient management decisions quickly.
SonoCT imaging technology uses transmit beam-steering techniques to obtain exceptional quality images through compound imaging, XRES adaptive image processing reduces artifacts and enhances margin and border definition for high- quality image. SonoCT and XRES working in tandem display images boosting your diagnostic confidence and allowing you to make patient management decisions quickly.
SonoCT imaging technology uses transmit beam-steering techniques to obtain exceptional quality images through compound imaging, XRES adaptive image processing reduces artifacts and enhances margin and border definition for high- quality image. SonoCT and XRES working in tandem display images boosting your diagnostic confidence and allowing you to make patient management decisions quickly.
Refurbishment process
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.
2D & 3D imaging enhance visualization
2D with Pulse Inversion Harmonic Imaging is Philips patented method for producing pure, broadband harmonic signals for superb grayscale presentation. Our 3D imaging with multiplanar views, delivers qualitative freehand 3D images and interactive visualization through three planes.
2D with Pulse Inversion Harmonic Imaging is Philips patented method for producing pure, broadband harmonic signals for superb grayscale presentation. Our 3D imaging with multiplanar views, delivers qualitative freehand 3D images and interactive visualization through three planes.
2D with Pulse Inversion Harmonic Imaging is Philips patented method for producing pure, broadband harmonic signals for superb grayscale presentation. Our 3D imaging with multiplanar views, delivers qualitative freehand 3D images and interactive visualization through three planes.
The Adaptive Color Doppler feature automatically selects the optimal Doppler or angio frequency for highly sensitive resolution. Color Power Angio technology can be used to assess amplitude and direction of flow. Pulsed wave and continuous wave Doppler with Adaptive Doppler technology boost weak signals and reduce noise. Their high PRF capability measures higher velocities than ordinary pulsed Doppler ultrasound.
This full featured performer combines broadband beamforming, automated imaging optimization tools, and cutting edge technologies. The HD11XE is deal for public and private hospitals, satellite clinics or specialized practices, and backed by Philip's award-winning customer support program.
This full featured performer combines broadband beamforming, automated imaging optimization tools, and cutting edge technologies. The HD11XE is deal for public and private hospitals, satellite clinics or specialized practices, and backed by Philip's award-winning customer support program.
This full featured performer combines broadband beamforming, automated imaging optimization tools, and cutting edge technologies. The HD11XE is deal for public and private hospitals, satellite clinics or specialized practices, and backed by Philip's award-winning customer support program.
Get outstanding image quality and ease of use for ultrasound guided regional anesthesia and emergency medicine with special configurations that are surprisingly affordable.
Get outstanding image quality and ease of use for ultrasound guided regional anesthesia and emergency medicine with special configurations that are surprisingly affordable.
Get outstanding image quality and ease of use for ultrasound guided regional anesthesia and emergency medicine with special configurations that are surprisingly affordable.
The contrast option allows this system to detect harmonic agent signatures using the S3-1 transducer. It provides a uniform power field allowing more even excitement of contrast agents throughout the sector. Optimized LVO system settings decrease contrast agent destruction and reduce system adjustments. This results in a more complete visualization of contrast throughout the image.
The contrast option allows this system to detect harmonic agent signatures using the S3-1 transducer. It provides a uniform power field allowing more even excitement of contrast agents throughout the sector. Optimized LVO system settings decrease contrast agent destruction and reduce system adjustments. This results in a more complete visualization of contrast throughout the image.
The contrast option allows this system to detect harmonic agent signatures using the S3-1 transducer. It provides a uniform power field allowing more even excitement of contrast agents throughout the sector. Optimized LVO system settings decrease contrast agent destruction and reduce system adjustments. This results in a more complete visualization of contrast throughout the image.
The system supports flexible recording archiving and editing, as well as the creation of exam reports with embedded images. On-screen image thumbnails let you build your study and check exam status, at a glance. CD and optional peripheral devices support your documentation and archiving needs.
The system supports flexible recording archiving and editing, as well as the creation of exam reports with embedded images. On-screen image thumbnails let you build your study and check exam status, at a glance. CD and optional peripheral devices support your documentation and archiving needs.
The system supports flexible recording archiving and editing, as well as the creation of exam reports with embedded images. On-screen image thumbnails let you build your study and check exam status, at a glance. CD and optional peripheral devices support your documentation and archiving needs.
The HD11XE has the versatility to expand into a complete, digital cardiovascular imaging system for further clinical utility and value. You can also add powerful options like QLAB advanced quantification, stress echo, contract imaging and transesophageal echo for further enhance your cardiovascular imaging capabilities.
The HD11XE has the versatility to expand into a complete, digital cardiovascular imaging system for further clinical utility and value. You can also add powerful options like QLAB advanced quantification, stress echo, contract imaging and transesophageal echo for further enhance your cardiovascular imaging capabilities.
The HD11XE has the versatility to expand into a complete, digital cardiovascular imaging system for further clinical utility and value. You can also add powerful options like QLAB advanced quantification, stress echo, contract imaging and transesophageal echo for further enhance your cardiovascular imaging capabilities.
The HD11XE brings 4D imaging into the mainstream by delivering an exceptional combination of versatility and value. Move seamlessly through 2D and Doppler modes right into breathtaking 4D studies. This system supports continuous, quantitative volume acquisition and display with easy, simultaneous visualization and measurements in three planes.
The HD11XE brings 4D imaging into the mainstream by delivering an exceptional combination of versatility and value. Move seamlessly through 2D and Doppler modes right into breathtaking 4D studies. This system supports continuous, quantitative volume acquisition and display with easy, simultaneous visualization and measurements in three planes.
The HD11XE brings 4D imaging into the mainstream by delivering an exceptional combination of versatility and value. Move seamlessly through 2D and Doppler modes right into breathtaking 4D studies. This system supports continuous, quantitative volume acquisition and display with easy, simultaneous visualization and measurements in three planes.
The Panoramic Imaging option provides an extended field-of-view display. This feature creates a series of real-time images while the user moves the transducer laterally across the anatomy. When the imaging is complete the system renders a panoramic mosaic display to provide a large reference image to document spatial relationship of structures.
The Panoramic Imaging option provides an extended field-of-view display. This feature creates a series of real-time images while the user moves the transducer laterally across the anatomy. When the imaging is complete the system renders a panoramic mosaic display to provide a large reference image to document spatial relationship of structures.
The Panoramic Imaging option provides an extended field-of-view display. This feature creates a series of real-time images while the user moves the transducer laterally across the anatomy. When the imaging is complete the system renders a panoramic mosaic display to provide a large reference image to document spatial relationship of structures.
The HD11XE system allows you to adapt to most DICOM management systems, it includes DICOM Print and Store, Modality Worklist, Performed Procedure Step, and Structured Reporting for OB and cardiac.
The HD11XE system allows you to adapt to most DICOM management systems, it includes DICOM Print and Store, Modality Worklist, Performed Procedure Step, and Structured Reporting for OB and cardiac.
The HD11XE system allows you to adapt to most DICOM management systems, it includes DICOM Print and Store, Modality Worklist, Performed Procedure Step, and Structured Reporting for OB and cardiac.
SonoCT imaging technology uses transmit beam-steering techniques to obtain exceptional quality images through compound imaging, XRES adaptive image processing reduces artifacts and enhances margin and border definition for high- quality image. SonoCT and XRES working in tandem display images boosting your diagnostic confidence and allowing you to make patient management decisions quickly.
SonoCT imaging technology uses transmit beam-steering techniques to obtain exceptional quality images through compound imaging, XRES adaptive image processing reduces artifacts and enhances margin and border definition for high- quality image. SonoCT and XRES working in tandem display images boosting your diagnostic confidence and allowing you to make patient management decisions quickly.
SonoCT imaging technology uses transmit beam-steering techniques to obtain exceptional quality images through compound imaging, XRES adaptive image processing reduces artifacts and enhances margin and border definition for high- quality image. SonoCT and XRES working in tandem display images boosting your diagnostic confidence and allowing you to make patient management decisions quickly.
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.
2D with Pulse Inversion Harmonic Imaging is Philips patented method for producing pure, broadband harmonic signals for superb grayscale presentation. Our 3D imaging with multiplanar views, delivers qualitative freehand 3D images and interactive visualization through three planes.
2D with Pulse Inversion Harmonic Imaging is Philips patented method for producing pure, broadband harmonic signals for superb grayscale presentation. Our 3D imaging with multiplanar views, delivers qualitative freehand 3D images and interactive visualization through three planes.
2D with Pulse Inversion Harmonic Imaging is Philips patented method for producing pure, broadband harmonic signals for superb grayscale presentation. Our 3D imaging with multiplanar views, delivers qualitative freehand 3D images and interactive visualization through three planes.
The Adaptive Color Doppler feature automatically selects the optimal Doppler or angio frequency for highly sensitive resolution. Color Power Angio technology can be used to assess amplitude and direction of flow. Pulsed wave and continuous wave Doppler with Adaptive Doppler technology boost weak signals and reduce noise. Their high PRF capability measures higher velocities than ordinary pulsed Doppler ultrasound.
