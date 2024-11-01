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Intelligent, automated and connected Advanced Visualization solution. First-time-right, intelligent and quantitative clinical insights, designed to support your image diagnostic confidence, while still reducing your time to report through optimized workflows and results automation. IntelliSpace Portal 12 is a scalable image post-processing platform seamlessly integrated within your enterprise.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Vascular analysis innovated workflow designed for faster result
Vascular analysis innovated workflow designed for faster result
Vascular analysis innovated workflow designed for faster result
Vascular analysis innovated workflow designed for faster result
AI based RV/LV automatic segmentation for functional analysis
AI based RV/LV automatic segmentation for functional analysis
AI based RV/LV automatic segmentation for functional analysis
AI based RV/LV automatic segmentation for functional analysis
MR 4D flow² ³ for heart and main arteries
MR 4D flow² ³ for heart and main arteries
MR 4D flow² ³ for heart and main arteries
MR 4D flow² ³ for heart and main arteries
New robust automatic coronary tree extraction and labeling
New robust automatic coronary tree extraction and labeling
New robust automatic coronary tree extraction and labeling
New robust automatic coronary tree extraction and labeling
Quantify Myocardial Strain
Quantify Myocardial Strain
Quantify Myocardial Strain
Quantify Myocardial Strain
Photo realistic volume rendering⁶
Photo realistic volume rendering⁶
Photo realistic volume rendering⁶
Photo realistic volume rendering⁶
AI-based lung nodule detection
AI-based lung nodule detection
AI-based lung nodule detection
AI-based lung nodule detection
Advanced quantification of affected lung volumes
Advanced quantification of affected lung volumes
Advanced quantification of affected lung volumes
Advanced quantification of affected lung volumes
Zero-click automated stroke assessment workflow and result sharing
Zero-click automated stroke assessment workflow and result sharing
Zero-click automated stroke assessment workflow and result sharing
Zero-click automated stroke assessment workflow and result sharing
CT Spectral enhancements
CT Spectral enhancements
CT Spectral enhancements
CT Spectral enhancements
Workflow optimizations across apps to accelerate time-to-report
Workflow optimizations across apps to accelerate time-to-report
Workflow optimizations across apps to accelerate time-to-report
Workflow optimizations across apps to accelerate time-to-report
Philips solution for MR cardiac analysis.
Philips solution for MR cardiac analysis.
Philips solution for MR cardiac analysis.
Philips solution for MR cardiac analysis.
Vascular analysis innovated workflow designed for faster result
Vascular analysis innovated workflow designed for faster result
Vascular analysis innovated workflow designed for faster result
Vascular analysis innovated workflow designed for faster result
AI based RV/LV automatic segmentation for functional analysis
AI based RV/LV automatic segmentation for functional analysis
AI based RV/LV automatic segmentation for functional analysis
AI based RV/LV automatic segmentation for functional analysis
MR 4D flow² ³ for heart and main arteries
MR 4D flow² ³ for heart and main arteries
MR 4D flow² ³ for heart and main arteries
MR 4D flow² ³ for heart and main arteries
New robust automatic coronary tree extraction and labeling
New robust automatic coronary tree extraction and labeling
New robust automatic coronary tree extraction and labeling
New robust automatic coronary tree extraction and labeling
Quantify Myocardial Strain
Quantify Myocardial Strain
Quantify Myocardial Strain
Quantify Myocardial Strain
Photo realistic volume rendering⁶
Photo realistic volume rendering⁶
Photo realistic volume rendering⁶
Photo realistic volume rendering⁶
AI-based lung nodule detection
AI-based lung nodule detection
AI-based lung nodule detection
AI-based lung nodule detection
Advanced quantification of affected lung volumes
Advanced quantification of affected lung volumes
Advanced quantification of affected lung volumes
Advanced quantification of affected lung volumes
Zero-click automated stroke assessment workflow and result sharing
Zero-click automated stroke assessment workflow and result sharing
Zero-click automated stroke assessment workflow and result sharing
Zero-click automated stroke assessment workflow and result sharing
CT Spectral enhancements
CT Spectral enhancements
CT Spectral enhancements
CT Spectral enhancements
Workflow optimizations across apps to accelerate time-to-report
Workflow optimizations across apps to accelerate time-to-report
Workflow optimizations across apps to accelerate time-to-report
Workflow optimizations across apps to accelerate time-to-report
Philips solution for MR cardiac analysis.
Philips solution for MR cardiac analysis.
Philips solution for MR cardiac analysis.
Philips solution for MR cardiac analysis.
Please click on the below clinical areas for details per specialty.
As hospital grow bigger, clinical solutions are often purchased only as the need arises. Meaning that clinical tools are acquired at different times, on different releases, and with different license packages where each site has a fixed number of users. There is a better way by moving to IntelliSpace Portal Enterprise.
Designed to offer flexibility our Service Agreements solutions allow you to choose levels of service to fit your in-house capabilities and meet your individual clinical, operational and financial goals.
Flexible maintenance service agreement
An all-in one subscription service solution
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With consistent workflows across applications, IntelliSpace Portal 11 is designed to support you to optimize performance and drive productivity.
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Cardiovascular Workspace is a scalable and interoperable solution that combines deep clinical expertise with technological innovation to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the complete cardiovascular care continuum.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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