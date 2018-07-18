Safely and efficiently removing leads depends on tools that give you versatility and control. GlideLight laser sheath offers the unprecedented ability to customize the laser’s repetition rate throughout a procedure. At 80Hz, the GlideLight laser sheath requires up to 55% less advancement force,¹ and advance up to 62% more efficiently through tough binding sites than SLS II.²
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
1. Comparison of average peak push forces required to advance Laser Sheath at 40Hz vs. 80Hz Pulse Repetition Rate through simulated fibrosis material at an advancement rate of 1.0 mm/second. D015722, Data on file at Philips
2. Comparison of ablation force vs. advancement rate of Laser sheath 40Hz vs. 80Hz by use of the data collected in D015786, Data on file at Philips
3. Maytin M, Epstein, L (2011). The challenges of transvenous lead extraction. Heart, 97(5): 425-34.
4. Henrikson, C.A., et al. (2008). How to prevent, recognize, and manage complications of lead extraction. Part III: Procedural factors Heart Rhythm. Jul;5(7):1083-7. Epub 2007 Oct 9.
5. Smith MC, Love CJ. Extraction of transvenous pacing and ICD leads. Pacing Clin Electrophysiol 2008:31:736-52.
6. Wilkoff, B.L., et al. (1999). Pacemaker lead extraction with the laser sheath: Results of the Pacing Lead Extraction with Excimer Sheath (PLEXES) trial. JACC, 33(6), 1671-1676.
7. Reduced advancement force lowers the forces applied to leads during extraction, D015861-01, Data on file at Philips
8. Design Verification Report for Ablation Force Testing. D015722, Data on file at Philips.
Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
GlideLight is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia and New Zealand.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.