GlideLight

Laser sheath

Safely and efficiently removing leads depends on tools that give you versatility and control. GlideLight laser sheath offers the unprecedented ability to customize the laser’s repetition rate throughout a procedure. At 80Hz, the GlideLight laser sheath requires up to 55% less advancement force,¹ and advance up to 62% more efficiently through tough binding sites than SLS II.²

Features
Versatility
No two lead removal procedures are the same. Each binding site is unique, lead designs vary, and every patient’s anatomy is different.

No two lead removal procedures are the same. Each binding site is unique, lead designs vary, and every patient’s anatomy is different.

Versatility
No two lead removal procedures are the same. Each binding site is unique, lead designs vary, and every patient’s anatomy is different.
Efficiency
Stalled progression during lead removal procedures can lengthen the time they take to complete. GlideLight laser sheath may enable smoother and more consistent progression.

Stalled progression during lead removal procedures can lengthen the time they take to complete. GlideLight laser sheath may enable smoother and more consistent progression.

Efficiency
Stalled progression during lead removal procedures can lengthen the time they take to complete. GlideLight laser sheath may enable smoother and more consistent progression.
Control
Using a high degree of mechanical force when removing leads can compromise lead integrity.³⁻⁶ GlideLight laser sheath provides critical control when progressing through binding sites.⁷

Using a high degree of mechanical force when removing leads can compromise lead integrity.³⁻⁶ GlideLight laser sheath provides critical control when progressing through binding sites.⁷

Control
Using a high degree of mechanical force when removing leads can compromise lead integrity.³⁻⁶ GlideLight laser sheath provides critical control when progressing through binding sites.⁷
Versatility
No two lead removal procedures are the same. Each binding site is unique, lead designs vary, and every patient’s anatomy is different.

No two lead removal procedures are the same. Each binding site is unique, lead designs vary, and every patient’s anatomy is different.

Versatility
No two lead removal procedures are the same. Each binding site is unique, lead designs vary, and every patient’s anatomy is different.
Efficiency
Stalled progression during lead removal procedures can lengthen the time they take to complete. GlideLight laser sheath may enable smoother and more consistent progression.

Stalled progression during lead removal procedures can lengthen the time they take to complete. GlideLight laser sheath may enable smoother and more consistent progression.

Efficiency
Stalled progression during lead removal procedures can lengthen the time they take to complete. GlideLight laser sheath may enable smoother and more consistent progression.
Control
Using a high degree of mechanical force when removing leads can compromise lead integrity.³⁻⁶ GlideLight laser sheath provides critical control when progressing through binding sites.⁷

Using a high degree of mechanical force when removing leads can compromise lead integrity.³⁻⁶ GlideLight laser sheath provides critical control when progressing through binding sites.⁷

Control
Using a high degree of mechanical force when removing leads can compromise lead integrity.³⁻⁶ GlideLight laser sheath provides critical control when progressing through binding sites.⁷

Documentation

Specifications

Model Number 500-302
Model Number 500-302
Sheath size
  • 14 F
Maximum target lead diameter
  • 9.5 F / 0.124"/ 3.17 mm
Minimum tip inner diameter
  • 10.2 F /0.134" / 3.40 mm
Maximum tip outer diameter
  • 14.7 F / 0.192" / 4.88 mm
Working length
  • 50 cm
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Clinical energy setting
  • 30-60 mJ/mm
Sheath size
  • 12 F
Maximum target lead diameter
  • 7.5 F / 0.098" / 2.50 mm
Minimum tip inner diameter
  • 8.3 F / 0.109" / 2.77 mm
Maximum tip outer diameter
  • 12.5 F / 0.164" / 4.17 mm
Working length
  • 50 cm
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Clinical energy setting
  • 30-60 mJ/mm
Max. target lead diameter
  • 7.5 F / 0.098" / 2.50 mm
Min. inner tip diameter
  • 8.3 F / 0.109" / 2.77 mm
Max. outer tip diameter
  • 12.5 F / 0.164" / 4.17 mm
Working length
  • 50 cm
Repetition rate
  • 20-40 Hz
Clinical energy setting
  • 30-60 mJ/mm
Sheath size
  • 16 F
Maximum target lead diameter
  • 11.5 F / 0.150" / 3.83 mm
Minimum tip inner diameter
  • 12.5 F / 0.164" / 4.17 mm
Maximum tip outer diameter
  • 17.2 F / 0.225" / 5.72 mm
Working length
  • 50 cm
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Clinical energy setting
  • 30-60 mJ/mm
Sheath size
  • 14 F
Maximum target lead diameter
  • 9.5 F / 0.124"/ 3.17 mm
Minimum tip inner diameter
  • 10.2 F /0.134" / 3.40 mm
Maximum tip outer diameter
  • 14.7 F / 0.192" / 4.88 mm
Working length
  • 50 cm
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Clinical energy setting
  • 30-60 mJ/mm
Sheath size
  • 12 F
Maximum target lead diameter
  • 7.5 F / 0.098" / 2.50 mm
Minimum tip inner diameter
  • 8.3 F / 0.109" / 2.77 mm
Maximum tip outer diameter
  • 12.5 F / 0.164" / 4.17 mm
Working length
  • 50 cm
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Clinical energy setting
  • 30-60 mJ/mm
Max. target lead diameter
  • 7.5 F / 0.098" / 2.50 mm
Min. inner tip diameter
  • 8.3 F / 0.109" / 2.77 mm
Max. outer tip diameter
  • 12.5 F / 0.164" / 4.17 mm
Working length
  • 50 cm
Repetition rate
  • 20-40 Hz
Clinical energy setting
  • 30-60 mJ/mm
Sheath size
  • 16 F
Maximum target lead diameter
  • 11.5 F / 0.150" / 3.83 mm
Minimum tip inner diameter
  • 12.5 F / 0.164" / 4.17 mm
Maximum tip outer diameter
  • 17.2 F / 0.225" / 5.72 mm
Working length
  • 50 cm
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Clinical energy setting
  • 30-60 mJ/mm
  • 1. Comparison of average peak push forces required to advance Laser Sheath at 40Hz vs. 80Hz Pulse Repetition Rate through simulated fibrosis material at an advancement rate of 1.0 mm/second. D015722, Data on file at Philips
  • 2. Comparison of ablation force vs. advancement rate of Laser sheath 40Hz vs. 80Hz by use of the data collected in D015786, Data on file at Philips
  • 3. Maytin M, Epstein, L (2011). The challenges of transvenous lead extraction. Heart, 97(5): 425-34.
  • 4. Henrikson, C.A., et al. (2008). How to prevent, recognize, and manage complications of lead extraction. Part III: Procedural factors Heart Rhythm. Jul;5(7):1083-7. Epub 2007 Oct 9.
  • 5. Smith MC, Love CJ. Extraction of transvenous pacing and ICD leads. Pacing Clin Electrophysiol 2008:31:736-52.
  • 6. Wilkoff, B.L., et al. (1999). Pacemaker lead extraction with the laser sheath: Results of the Pacing Lead Extraction with Excimer Sheath (PLEXES) trial. JACC, 33(6), 1671-1676.
  • 7. Reduced advancement force lowers the forces applied to leads during extraction, D015861-01, Data on file at Philips
  • 8. Design Verification Report for Ablation Force Testing. D015722, Data on file at Philips.
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
  • GlideLight is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia and New Zealand.

