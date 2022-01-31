Search terms

TightRail

Mechanical rotating dilator sheath

Find similar products

With TightRail, flexibility meets unparalleled control. The tool’s flexible shaft helps physicians remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft technology maintains forward progression through tortuous vasculature. The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting physicians in control and allowing counter-traction at the targeted lead’s distal tip.

Contact us
Features
Flexible shaft
Flexible shaft

Flexible shaft

TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.

Flexible shaft

Flexible shaft
TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.

Flexible shaft

TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.
Click here for more information
Flexible shaft
Flexible shaft

Flexible shaft

TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.
Bidirectional mechanism
Bidirectional mechanism

Bidirectional mechanism

The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.

Bidirectional mechanism

Bidirectional mechanism
The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.

Bidirectional mechanism

The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.
Click here for more information
Bidirectional mechanism
Bidirectional mechanism

Bidirectional mechanism

The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.
Backed by Philips
Backed by Philips

Backed by Philips

With its flexibility, shielded blade and static shaft, TightRail provides the critical control and precision you’re looking for in lead extraction procedures. And it’s backed by Philips service, support and access to specialized training.

Backed by Philips

Backed by Philips
With its flexibility, shielded blade and static shaft, TightRail provides the critical control and precision you’re looking for in lead extraction procedures. And it’s backed by Philips service, support and access to specialized training.

Backed by Philips

With its flexibility, shielded blade and static shaft, TightRail provides the critical control and precision you’re looking for in lead extraction procedures. And it’s backed by Philips service, support and access to specialized training.
Click here for more information
Backed by Philips
Backed by Philips

Backed by Philips

With its flexibility, shielded blade and static shaft, TightRail provides the critical control and precision you’re looking for in lead extraction procedures. And it’s backed by Philips service, support and access to specialized training.
Shielded dilating blade
Shielded dilating blade

Shielded dilating blade

The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting you in control and allowing you to safely provide counter-traction at the targeted lead’s distal tip.

Shielded dilating blade

Shielded dilating blade
The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting you in control and allowing you to safely provide counter-traction at the targeted lead’s distal tip.

Shielded dilating blade

The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting you in control and allowing you to safely provide counter-traction at the targeted lead’s distal tip.
Click here for more information
Shielded dilating blade
Shielded dilating blade

Shielded dilating blade

The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting you in control and allowing you to safely provide counter-traction at the targeted lead’s distal tip.
Static outer shaft

Static outer shaft

Because the outer shaft does not rotate with the blade, an outer sheath is optional, based on your preference and the clinical scenario.

Static outer shaft

Because the outer shaft does not rotate with the blade, an outer sheath is optional, based on your preference and the clinical scenario.

Static outer shaft

Because the outer shaft does not rotate with the blade, an outer sheath is optional, based on your preference and the clinical scenario.
  • Flexible shaft
  • Bidirectional mechanism
  • Backed by Philips
  • Shielded dilating blade
See all features
Flexible shaft
Flexible shaft

Flexible shaft

TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.

Flexible shaft

Flexible shaft
TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.

Flexible shaft

TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.
Click here for more information
Flexible shaft
Flexible shaft

Flexible shaft

TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.
Bidirectional mechanism
Bidirectional mechanism

Bidirectional mechanism

The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.

Bidirectional mechanism

Bidirectional mechanism
The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.

Bidirectional mechanism

The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.
Click here for more information
Bidirectional mechanism
Bidirectional mechanism

Bidirectional mechanism

The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.
Backed by Philips
Backed by Philips

Backed by Philips

With its flexibility, shielded blade and static shaft, TightRail provides the critical control and precision you’re looking for in lead extraction procedures. And it’s backed by Philips service, support and access to specialized training.

Backed by Philips

Backed by Philips
With its flexibility, shielded blade and static shaft, TightRail provides the critical control and precision you’re looking for in lead extraction procedures. And it’s backed by Philips service, support and access to specialized training.

Backed by Philips

With its flexibility, shielded blade and static shaft, TightRail provides the critical control and precision you’re looking for in lead extraction procedures. And it’s backed by Philips service, support and access to specialized training.
Click here for more information
Backed by Philips
Backed by Philips

Backed by Philips

With its flexibility, shielded blade and static shaft, TightRail provides the critical control and precision you’re looking for in lead extraction procedures. And it’s backed by Philips service, support and access to specialized training.
Shielded dilating blade
Shielded dilating blade

Shielded dilating blade

The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting you in control and allowing you to safely provide counter-traction at the targeted lead’s distal tip.

Shielded dilating blade

Shielded dilating blade
The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting you in control and allowing you to safely provide counter-traction at the targeted lead’s distal tip.

Shielded dilating blade

The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting you in control and allowing you to safely provide counter-traction at the targeted lead’s distal tip.
Click here for more information
Shielded dilating blade
Shielded dilating blade

Shielded dilating blade

The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting you in control and allowing you to safely provide counter-traction at the targeted lead’s distal tip.
Static outer shaft

Static outer shaft

Because the outer shaft does not rotate with the blade, an outer sheath is optional, based on your preference and the clinical scenario.

Static outer shaft

Because the outer shaft does not rotate with the blade, an outer sheath is optional, based on your preference and the clinical scenario.

Static outer shaft

Because the outer shaft does not rotate with the blade, an outer sheath is optional, based on your preference and the clinical scenario.

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Specifications

Model Number 545-511
Model Number 545-511
Size
  • 11F
Device inner diameter
  • 11.2F / 0.145" / 3.7 mm
Device outer diameter
  • 18.0F / 0.234" / 5.9 F mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
  • 23.0F / 0.293" / 7.4 F mm
Working length
  • 18.7" / 47.5 cm
Model Number 545-513
Model Number 545-513
Size
  • 13F
Device inner diameter
  • 13.2F / 0.171" / 4.3 mm
Device outer diameter
  • 20.0F / 0.260" / 6.6 mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
  • 25.0F / 0.319" / 8.1 mm
Working length
  • 18.7" / 47.5 cm
Model Number 545-509
Model Number 545-509
Size
  • 9F
Device inner diameter
  • 9.2F / 0.119" / 3.0 mm
Device outer diameter
  • 15.9F / 0.207" / 5.3 mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
  • 20.0F / 0.266" / 6.8 mm
Working length
  • 18.7" / 47.5 cm
Model Number 545-511
Model Number 545-511
Size
  • 11F
Device inner diameter
  • 11.2F / 0.145" / 3.7 mm
Model Number 545-513
Model Number 545-513
Size
  • 13F
Device inner diameter
  • 13.2F / 0.171" / 4.3 mm
See all specifications
Model Number 545-511
Model Number 545-511
Size
  • 11F
Device inner diameter
  • 11.2F / 0.145" / 3.7 mm
Device outer diameter
  • 18.0F / 0.234" / 5.9 F mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
  • 23.0F / 0.293" / 7.4 F mm
Working length
  • 18.7" / 47.5 cm
Model Number 545-513
Model Number 545-513
Size
  • 13F
Device inner diameter
  • 13.2F / 0.171" / 4.3 mm
Device outer diameter
  • 20.0F / 0.260" / 6.6 mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
  • 25.0F / 0.319" / 8.1 mm
Working length
  • 18.7" / 47.5 cm
Model Number 545-509
Model Number 545-509
Size
  • 9F
Device inner diameter
  • 9.2F / 0.119" / 3.0 mm
Device outer diameter
  • 15.9F / 0.207" / 5.3 mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
  • 20.0F / 0.266" / 6.8 mm
Working length
  • 18.7" / 47.5 cm
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
  • TightRail is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia and New Zealand.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.