With TightRail, flexibility meets unparalleled control. The tool’s flexible shaft helps physicians remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft technology maintains forward progression through tortuous vasculature. The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting physicians in control and allowing counter-traction at the targeted lead’s distal tip.
Media Gallery
Features
Flexible shaft
TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft
technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.
Bidirectional mechanism
The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each
full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.
Backed by Philips
With its flexibility, shielded blade and static shaft, TightRail provides the critical control and precision you’re looking for in lead extraction procedures. And it’s backed by Philips service, support and access to specialized training.
Shielded dilating blade
The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting you in control and allowing you to safely provide counter-traction at the targeted
lead’s distal tip.
Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
TightRail is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia and New Zealand.
