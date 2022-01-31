Search terms

TightRail Sub-C

Mechanical rotating dilator sheath

TightRail Sub-C is specifically designed for the challenges of the subclavian region, including vessel entry when fibrosis and calcium are present.

Features
Re-designed blade and low profile tip for efficient dilation in the subclavian region

Re-designed blade and low profile tip for efficient dilation in the subclavian region

Click here for more information
A short, stiff shaft at base for pushability

A short, stiff shaft at base for pushability

Click here for more information
A flexible tip for trackability and ease of navigation under the clavicle

A flexible tip for trackability and ease of navigation under the clavicle

Click here for more information
A shielded rotational blade to minimize risk to vessels and adjacent leads

A shielded rotational blade to minimize risk to vessels and adjacent leads

Click here for more information
Re-designed blade and low profile tip for efficient dilation in the subclavian region

Re-designed blade and low profile tip for efficient dilation in the subclavian region

Click here for more information
A short, stiff shaft at base for pushability

A short, stiff shaft at base for pushability

Click here for more information
A flexible tip for trackability and ease of navigation under the clavicle

A flexible tip for trackability and ease of navigation under the clavicle

Click here for more information
A shielded rotational blade to minimize risk to vessels and adjacent leads

A shielded rotational blade to minimize risk to vessels and adjacent leads

Click here for more information
Documentation

Brochure

Brochure

Specifications

Model Number 560-013
Size
  • 13F
Device inner diameter
  • 13.1F / 0.171" / 4.3 mm
Device outer diameter
  • 18.4F / 0.239" / 6.1 mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
  • 22.9F / 0.297" / 7.6 mm
Working length
  • 6.1" / 15.5 cm
Size
  • 11F
Device inner diameter
  • 11.1F / 0.145" / 3.6 mm
Device outer diameter
  • 16.4F / 0.213" / 5.5 mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
  • 20.9F / 0.271" / 6.9 mm
Working length
  • 6.1" / 15.5 cm
Size
  • 9F
Device inner diameter
  • 9.1F / 0.119" / 3.0 mm
Device outer diameter
  • 14.4F / 0.187" / 4.8 mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
  • 18.9F / 0.245" / 6.3 mm
Working length
  • 6.1" / 15.5 cm
Size
  • 13F
Device inner diameter
  • 13.1F / 0.171" / 4.3 mm
Size
  • 11F
Device inner diameter
  • 11.1F / 0.145" / 3.6 mm
Size
  • 13F
Device inner diameter
  • 13.1F / 0.171" / 4.3 mm
Device outer diameter
  • 18.4F / 0.239" / 6.1 mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
  • 22.9F / 0.297" / 7.6 mm
Working length
  • 6.1" / 15.5 cm
Size
  • 11F
Device inner diameter
  • 11.1F / 0.145" / 3.6 mm
Device outer diameter
  • 16.4F / 0.213" / 5.5 mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
  • 20.9F / 0.271" / 6.9 mm
Working length
  • 6.1" / 15.5 cm
Size
  • 9F
Device inner diameter
  • 9.1F / 0.119" / 3.0 mm
Device outer diameter
  • 14.4F / 0.187" / 4.8 mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
  • 18.9F / 0.245" / 6.3 mm
Working length
  • 6.1" / 15.5 cm
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
  • TightRail is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia.

