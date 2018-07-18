An integrated coil solution for abdomen and peripheral vascular related imaging. It includes the FlexCoverage Anterior coil. Combined with the FlexCoverage Posterior coil it allows 60 cm coverage with up to 32 channels. Conforming and strapless design to promote patient comfort.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.