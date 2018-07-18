An integrated coil solution for abdomen and peripheral vascular related imaging. It includes the FlexCoverage Anterior coil. Combined with the FlexCoverage Posterior coil it allows 60 cm coverage with up to 32 channels. Conforming and strapless design to promote patient comfort.
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Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
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