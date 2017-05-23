An integrated coil solution for whole body and peripheral vascular related imaging. It includes two FlexCoverage Anterior coils. Combined with the FlexCoverage Posterior, HeadNeck and Base it enables 200 cm coverage with a maximum of 108 channels. Conforming and strapless design to promote patient comfort.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?