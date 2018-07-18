With it's excellent sensitivity and high signal-to-noise ratio the dS endocavitary coil enables outstanding imaging of the rectal wall and prostate. Can be combined with the FlexCoverage Posterior and Anterior coils to provide large FOV imaging.
