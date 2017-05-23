Rigid, open-designed coil which can be used alone or in combination with FlexTrak Mammo. Designed for excellent coverage into the axilla area. Promoting patient comfort with an adjustable head rest and soft patient ramp. Coil provides full access to the breast for biopsy procedures.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.