Rigid, open-designed coil which can be used alone or in combination with FlexTrak Mammo. Designed for excellent coverage into the axilla area. Promoting patient comfort with an adjustable head rest and soft patient ramp. Coil provides full access to the breast for biopsy procedures.
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Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
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