3D TSE technique producing high-resolution T2-weighted images. DRIVE pulse makes the 3D TSE method faster by enabling shorter TRs. Due to the intrinsic lower sensitivity for flow voids than multislice sequences, 3D DRIVE is especially useful to improve fluid visualization in IAC imaging.
