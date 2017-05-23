An integrated coil solution for brain, spine and total neuro related imaging. Includes the Head coil combined with the FlexCoverage Posterior coil, integrated in the table, and Base. Open visual field is provided with a mirror. On wide bore systems, the head section can be tilted to allow flexible positioning and enhance patient comfort.
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Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
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