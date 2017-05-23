An integrated coil solution for brain, spine, total neuro and neuro-vascular related imaging. Includes the HeadNeck coil combined with the FlexCoverage Posterior coil, integrated in the table, and Base. High SNR due to flexible neck flap. Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top coil. On wide bore systems the head section can be tilted to allow flexible positioning and enhance patient comfort.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.