Two small flexible general-purpose coils. Combined with the FlexCoverage Posterior coil you can obtain extended coverage. Allows positioning close to the anatomy to increase SNR. The shape and size of the flexible coil elements support a wide variety of applications, including imaging of small anatomies.
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Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
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