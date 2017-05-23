Coil closely conforms to the anatomy for excellent signal-to-noise ratio. Designed for high resolution visualization of fine cartilage structures and small ligaments. Coil can be slightly rotated relative to its base plate to ease coil setup and enhance patient comfort.
