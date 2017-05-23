Ski-boot-shaped coil designed for excellent coverage of the ankle and entire foot down to the toes. Designed for high resolution visualization of detailed cartilage structures. Foot can be positioned vertically or up to 15 degrees plantar flexed towards the sole.
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Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
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