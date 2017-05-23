Transmit/receive coil, consisting of a base, sliding coil and head support. Designed to provide excellent spectroscopy results due to its higher B1 field. In addition, it allows imaging of patients with stereotactic frames. Open design providing good imaging homogeneity.
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Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
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