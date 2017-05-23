Coil designed for high signal uniformity throughout the shoulder joint, with excellent penetration into the labrum. The coil consists of a base plate and an adjustable shoulder cup which can be raised and pivoted for comfortable patient positioning.
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Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
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