Dedicated 8-element coil designed to provide excellent pediatric torso and cardiac imaging. The coil is optimized for neonates, but will accommodate pediatric patients up to 10kg. Split design allowing the top of the coil to be taken off, enabling easy access to the patient. An insert cradle can be used for additional patient support. A surrounding mattress is available to accommodate larger patients.
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Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
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