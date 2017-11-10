Advanced neuro imaging with execution of BOLD data acquisition to help visualize task-related areas of activation in the brain. Full integration of stimulus delivery and stimulus control via dedicated ExamCards makes fMRI easy, reliable and fast. iView BOLD analysis package provides real-time processing of BOLD data into functional activation maps.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.