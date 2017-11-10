Complete set of single voxel, multi-voxel and multi-slice proton spectroscopy, fully integrated into the acquisition user interface. The combination of Turbo Spectroscopic Imaging, dS SENSE and anisotropic matrix can help you to reduce acquisition time. Includes SpectroView Analysis package for visualization and processing of all spectroscopic data.
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Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
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