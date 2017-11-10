T2* based perfusion sequence with short scan time, providing long TEs. T2* perfusion maps include Mean Transit Time (MTT), Time To Peak (TTP), Time of Arrival (T0), Negative Integral (NI) and Index.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.