Diffusion Weighted Imaging with Background Suppression (DWIBS) is an alternative to PET-CT for visualizing lesions throughout the body, supporting the role of MR in oncology studies. DWIBS suppresses normal organ tissue, blood, muscles and fat to achieve high contrast between background and lesions. Moreover, patients can breathe freely during the entire DWIBS study.

